The man who police say was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in Jacksonville turned himself Tuesday night.
Josef Anton Lustig was arrested after turning himself in at about 9:30 p.m. He was later transferred to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the Jacksonville Police Department said on Wednesday.
Lustig is charged with accident involving personal injury or death in connection with the death of Regelio H. Martinez, 64, of Jacksonville, on Sunday night. Martinez was crossing Jackson Street when witness say Dodge Charger traveling south struck Martinez.
Police said when officers arrived Martinez was found injured and later pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday afternoon, Jacksonville police reported they received early tips suggesting Lustig was the driver of the Dodge Charger.
Judge Michael Davis of the 369th District Court signed an arrest warrant and set a bond at $150,000. Police then began searching for Lustig and his vehicle.
Police also said Wednesday that the vehicle was found and is being processed as a crime scene.