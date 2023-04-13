The Tyler Junior College Cheer team has made school history by bringing home first place at the NCA Championship last week held in Daytona, Florida.

“NCA is the National Cheerleaders Association which holds the only collegiate nationals. This year saw 435 teams compete with 59 divisions based on school size, skill and whether the teams are Co-ed or an all female team, according to TJC Head Cheer Coach Tammy Rose.

“We competed in the Intermediate Large Co-Ed Open division with six teams in our division from across the country. We compete two days; the first day is worth 25% and the second day 75%,” said Rose “Going into Day 2 we knew we were in first place, so we just needed to hit a great routine.”

Rose explained the team began training for the NCA Championship last summer for the national event.

“We started back in the summer; I gave them goals of different skills they needed to have and throughout the fall we would perform at high school football games, or pep rallies and practice performing,” she said. “It takes a whole year to get something like this to work the way it needs to in order to win. We practice daily for two hours a day, Monday nights for two hours of tumbling, and many of them have ‘gym time’ as well.”

“In addition to that, we cheer at all football games, conference basketball games and support every TJC sport at a game,” Rose continued. “These are busy athletes for sure.”

Rose said that although the team has brought home second place from the NCA Championship in years past, this is the first time in school history they have been named National Champions.

“We have had several second places over the years, but this one; it is the first time we have been names National Champions bringing home first place,” she said. “That just makes it even more special.”

“The athletes deserve all the praise, all the accolades, and all the recognition,” Rose said. “They put in the work; all the work, all the days, all the times they didn’t think they could make it - and here they are National Champions.”

TJC Cheer team captain Kortlyn Hayley, who graduated from Chapel Hill High School, said it is an honor to lead her team as she comes to the end of her cheering career.

“As the captain, it felt like an absolute honor taking the team to this win. I truly believe we wanted it more than anyone else at that competition. We had a lot of obstacles this year to get through and still managed to come out on top, so I am super proud of everyone on the team and we are well deserving of this title,” she said. “Considering this is the end of my cheer career, I couldn’t be any happier with the way that it ended.”

“I am so blessed to have ended my sport as a national champion,” Hayley said. “I couldn’t have done it without the love and support of my family, my coach, and my teammates.”

Kyle George, who came to TJC from South Africa, said moving to the state to cheer for TJC was one of the best decisions he has ever made.

“Cheering at TJC was one of the best decisions I made. Coming from South Africa where cheer isn’t a thing and traditionally I wouldn’t put myself in a position to cheer but Coach Tammy saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself and she knew I had potential,” he said. “Cheering at TJC helped me recognize and grow my abilities and understand the potential I have. We are not just a team but a family. Each member on the team and the coaches took the time to help me and they had so much patience with helping me.”

“Getting first place is a huge accomplishment and I believe it is well deserved because only we know how hard we worked for this. We had a hunger and a drive for winning our division,” George added. “Getting first place helps work towards the next step in our journey and that is to improve all around. It gives us confidence in ourselves and our coaches.”

Lexie Stanley, who graduated from Rusk High School, said winning the championship was a feeling like no other.

“The feeling of winning a National Title is a feeling like no other. Going into Daytona Beach, our team knew that we had the chance to bring home the title, but we had to stay humble and continue to put in hard work. We started a motto before Daytona where we would say ‘get locked in’ meaning we set our minds to focus solely on our routine,” she said. “Finding out we were in 1st place after day one, we went into day two knowing that we had to stay ‘locked in’ and keep our eyes set on our end goal, winning.”

“When our name was called out for first place all the late night practices, conditioning, and everything we had gone through as a team this last year was all worth it,” Stanley said.

Stanley said the victory came with teammates from other countries how had never cheered before.

“Our team this year even had a few athletes from different countries who had never cheered before. These athletes came in just a few short months before and learned more than just the basics of cheerleading, perfected these skills, and became highly valuable assets to our team,” she said. “I am beyond grateful to have found some of my best friends within TJC cheer and I look forward to the 23-24 season.”

Stanley said ultimately the win came as a result of good coaching.

“Coach Tammy has also been the rock and soul of our team. She is not only our coach but also our ‘mom’, mentor and biggest fan,” she said. ‘She loves us all unconditionally and expects nothing but the best from us.”

“We all love you Coach Tammy,” Stanley said.

The National Champion TJC Cheer team includes: Alexis Hart of Gladewater High School, Amya Powell of Haltom High School Barbara Waller of McComb High School in Ohio, Brandi Willis of Rockwall Heath High School, Charlton Muller of New Diana High School, Collins Nnoli of Whitesands School in Nigeria, Emma Bauml of Medina Valley High School, Emily Lenius of Winnsboro High School, Ethan Ramos of Mansfield Legacy High School, Joanna Andujo of Nimitz High School, Jorge Morales of Winona High School, Katie Jones of Alto High School, Kaylee Beavers of New Diana High School, Kennedy Crawford of Greenville Christian School, Kortlyn Hayley of Chapel Hill High School, Kyle George of Glenwood High School in South Africa, Lexie Stanley of Rusk High School, Makayla Lee of Harker Heights High School, Michael Del Angel of PSJA Southwest EC High School, Ry’Yez Riggins of Palestine High School, Tristan Taylor of Cumberland Academy, Ty’Dashia Jones McMiller fo Legacy High School, and Zoe Fields of Rusk High School.