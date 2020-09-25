Amanda Adair, a high-school science teacher at All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler, tells her engineering club students that their projects must have a purpose to help someone.
And through their work of building sensory tools for children with autism, that’s exactly what they’re doing.
Under the name Makers on a Mission, the club members create sensory tools for the Treatment and Learning Center for Children with Autism in Tyler, the Children’s Village in Tyler, a family who has a child with autism that’s described as “severe,” and other organizations.
These projects include bubble tubes (cylinders filled with water and bubbling and color-changing devices), a maze that golf balls travel through and a colorful playhouse that’s under construction.
“You’ve got the sights and water to provide sensory comfort,” Adair said regarding the bubble tubes.
The bubble tubes have gone to places like the Treatment and Learning Center and the Children’s Village to help their patients.
The playhouse is set to go to the treatment and learning center, as well.
Makers on a Mission was founded last school year by student Renn Stein, who has since graduated and is in his freshman year at Stanford University. He’s in Tyler for his first semester, attending classes virtually.
He said he always loved building things and wanted to help those in need as well.
Stein said the Treatment and Learning Center needed bubble tubes and so that’s where the club began. So far, nine tubes have been built.
TLC is a full-time, center-based treatment facility in East Texas helping children from 18 months to 21 years old, according to its website. The goal of the center is help children become more independent.
Senior Mark Anderson said he enjoys being able to help those with autism.
“I think it’s really good to do, because if you were in the same situation you would want someone to help you,” Anderson said.
Christian Koehler, a senior, said he’s interested in the tactical building aspects of the engineering projects.
“Seeing it (the project) going to someone that it will help and seeing them enjoy it. That makes me feel good,” Koehler said.
Senior Dylan Mears, who is working on painting the playhouse project, said he’s been enjoying working on that one in particular and giving it a jigsaw design in honor of autism awareness.
The Children’s Village is a Christian children’s home in Tyler that provides resources to neglected, abused and homeless youth without help from family or the state.
Kathy Steinocher, executive director of the Children’s Village, said the bubble tubes have been a huge help in calming kids who come from abusive and violent families.
“Children could not sleep because of fear of someone coming to take them. The bubble tubes helped calm their emotions at bedtime and throughout the night to allow them to sleep without fear,” Steinocher said. “If they were having a rough day emotionally the bubble tubes calmed their thoughts and hearts. They definitely made a profound affect on our boys and girls.”
Steinocher said the Children’s Village is grateful to the engineering club for their “thoughtfulness and compassion for children who home from abusive situations.”
In order to build these tools for those with autism, Adair said students do research and get acquainted with kids who have these disorders, which allows the students to put a face to the people they’re helping.
Adair said there’s a lot of trial and error throughout the building process. The playhouse they’re constructing, which was delayed due to COVID-19, is made of plywood and 2-by-4s.
She explained she got the idea of building projects to help kids with autism after developing a passion for it during her previous job.
At All Saints, the engineering course work includes a mentorship program lead by professional engineers, an introduction to engineering course and project working days.
The Makers on a Mission club is available to any All Saints high school student.
Stein hopes the team will continue going forward and helping community members.
“It doesn’t take a lot of skills,” Stein said. “There’s always a way to help the community out.”