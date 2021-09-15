Beautiful colors in the form of paintings lined a wall of the Plaza Tower atrium as Main Street Gallery partnered with the Texas Rose Festival Association for the Secrets of the Garden art exhibit on Tuesday.
The partnership is meant to provide additional activities for those visiting for the Texas Rose Festival, as well as cross-promote to spread awareness of local art and the festival.
The exhibit was a public call and all artists from East Texas were welcomed to enter. Artists were provided the logo and allowed to interpret their meaning of the theme, Secrets of the Garden.
Of the nearly 100 pieces submitted for this exhibit, 23 pieces were selected. The exhibit features 17 local artists, according to City of Tyler Main Street Director Amber Varona.
Varona said the exhibit was a great way to showcase local artists and bring people together.
“These artists are demonstrating the depth of their talent through a variety of mediums. Gallery Main Street’s exhibits allow local artists to showcase their work, no matter if the artists are just starting their career or are professional artists,” Varona said. “This exhibit particularly allowed for two community organizations that normally don’t cross paths to enhance the amenities we are providing to our community and the tourists. Having the opportunity to bring diverse groups together, allows for cross-promotion and exposure.”
The exhibit opened last Saturday and will run through Nov. 7. All pieces are for sale and can be purchased by contacting the Main Street Department at MainStreet@TylerTexas.com. The gallery is located within the Plaza Tower atrium and is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The exhibit can also be viewed virtually through the Downtown Tyler website, downtowntyler.org.
There is also virtual voting for the people’s choice award through Gallery Main Street’s Facebook.
“Gallery Main Street has partnered with the Texas Rose Festival Association for the past three years in hosting a local art exhibit built around the year’s Rose Festival theme. We hope to continue the tradition in the coming years,” Varona said.
The 88th annual Texas Rose Festival is scheduled for Oct. 14 through 17.
For more information, call 903-593-6905.