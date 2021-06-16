The city of Tyler Main Street Department and the Parks and Recreation Department installed three bicycle fix-it stations in the Downtown Tyler area. The fix-it stations were purchased thanks to grant funds from the Texas Physical Activity and Nutrition Program from the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health).
The stations can be found on the northwest corner of the Downtown Square, inside the Fair Plaza parking garage by the exit, and by the downtown Transit Depot. Each station includes all tools necessary to perform basic bike repairs and maintenance, such as inflating a flat tire and adjusting brakes.
“We are excited to extend these resources to our community’s cyclists as we work to make Downtown Tyler more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly,” says Amber Varona, Main Street Director.
For more information, please contact Main Street at (903) 593-6905 or email AVarona@TylerTexas.com.