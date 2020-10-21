Brittany Matthews and Whitehouse native and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes revealed the gender of their baby on Wednesday.
In a video on Twitter and Instagram, Matthews told the world they will be the parents of a baby girl. Using their dog's footprints, the gender was unveiled with pink paws on the ground.
Baby Girl💕💕 P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a run way with pink paws for the reveal 🤩😍
Mahomes shared his fiance's video on Twitter saying, "#GirlDad."
Matthews announced the pregnancy in September on social media. They became engaged earlier that month.
Mahomes shared a photo of the massive engagement ring on Sept. 1 with the caption “ring szn” and tagged Matthews. She shared it in her Instagram story as well. Matthews posted on her Instagram and Twitter the ultrasound photo, too.
Matthews also went to high school in Whitehouse. She later was a soccer standout at University of Texas at Tyler and then signed a professional contract with a soccer team in Iceland.