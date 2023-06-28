Private aviation company Airshare recently announced a multi-year extension of their marketing partnership with Whitehouse native and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which began prior to Mahomes’ first season as starting quarterback of the Kansas City team in 2018.
The announcement comes in advance of Capital One’s The Match which will take place Thursday; Airshare will serve as the official private aviation partner of the golf event featuring Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Following another MVP season and a second Super Bowl Championship, Mahomes’ life has never been busier. Maximizing time with his family and maintaining a strict offseason training regimen has become even more challenging, as Mahomes also dedicates considerable time to his successful charitable organization and growing business portfolio.
Mahomes said he is excited to continue the partnership as his schedule demands increase.
“Airshare was one of my first partnerships – they believed in me from the very beginning of my professional career as a starting quarterback,” Mahomes said. “We have both experienced a lot of success over the last five years. As my travel needs have evolved, Airshare has always been there for me and my family.”
“Now more than ever, I appreciate how flying private allows me to get the most out of my limited time during the offseason,” he said. “I’m excited to continue our partnership.”
Over the same period, Airshare has become one of the fastest-growing private aviation companies in the U.S., offering a best-in-class suite of solutions including fractional ownership, jet cards, aircraft management and charter services.
The company recently announced expansion into Florida and expects to be operating in the Northeast within the next year. Mahomes has been a phenomenal ambassador for Airshare and is a perfect example of how the company customizes programs specific to the needs of its clientele.
Chief Marketing Officer of Airshare Andy Tretiak said the company is proud to have Mahomes representing Airshare.
“We have a special relationship with Patrick and we’re proud to have him continue representing the Airshare brand,” he said. “His achievements both on and off the field are extraordinary and helping him balance such a demanding schedule has been rewarding for our entire team.”
“He’s a perfect example of how both leisure and business customers benefit from the comfort and peace of mind while flying private with us,” Tretiak said.
The announcement came in advance of Airshare’s first year as the Official Private Aviation Partner of Capital One’s The Match, a 12-hole golf match play event, featuring Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.
The competition will air live from the Wynn Las Vegas on TNT this Thursday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m. CT. In support of their sponsorship, Airshare will be flying all players to the event.
Tretiak said Airshare is thrilled to be a part of the golf match and will be rooting for a “particular player.”
“Airshare is thrilled to be joining the eighth installment of Capital One’s The Match, which has become one of the most highly anticipated golf events every year,” he said. “Our sponsorship will provide a great opportunity to increase awareness for the Airshare brand nationwide. While we may have a slight rooting interest, we look forward to a fun night of match-play golf featuring some of the most intense competitors in professional sports.”
The Capital One’s The Match is a scramble format event benefitting the No Kid Hungry campaign, aiming to end childhood hunger.