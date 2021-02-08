Patrick Mahomes made a statement as big as his Super Bowl win on Jan. 24 in the AFC Championship game. He followed that up with a statement during a Super Bowl loss Sunday in Tampa.
It has to do with his character. And as most coaches, parents and teachers will tell you, integrity is what happens when no one is watching.
During the AFC Championship game, things got chippy at the end of the game. Unsportsmanlike penalties were flying and players from both teams were crossing the line to argue after skirmishes.
There was Patrick Mahomes, racing down the sidelines like a "get back" coach (usually a strength and conditioning coach whose job it is to keep coaches and players back so they don't get a penalty for standing on the field during a play). He kept his teammates back, let the referees sort everything out and saved his teammates from penalties, fines and maybe worse.
He knew despite the instinct to battle, his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, were heading to the Super Bowl in Tampa.
On Sunday, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played a flawless game and beat the Chiefs. Mahomes, who was exciting, fun and full of positive emotion at Whitehouse High in high school, had the deck stacked against him.
First was the news he needs surgery on his toe in the off-season. He's been paying through extreme pain and never told anyone outside of his circle. Second, the Chiefs were missing two of the five people who protected him all year.
As a result, he was pressured, hurried and took some hits that the average 25-year-old would need a week to recover from. Patrick was back up and calling a play in 25 seconds.
Then there was the toe. He ran on it. He led his team in rushing at the half. He was pressured so much, Next-Gen stats documented he ran a total of 497 yards running in circles and trying to make something happen.
By my count, Patrick made three passes that would have ranked in the Top 3 plays of all time in the Super Bowl, but for one reason or another, they were not caught. But falling to the ground, or with a person trying to turn his next in a position we have not seen since the movie The Exorcist, Mahomes made perfect throws. Some experts said he made seven impossible throws that should've been caught.
Either way, it was evident the Chiefs were not going to win in the third quarter. Things did not get better in the fourth quarter. The cameras were focused on Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, and rightfully so.
However, there are so many cameras at the game, a few operators have a job to just video Patrick. For those in the stadium, there was something you could see while the spotlight was on the winning team.
Patrick did not pout. He did not yell at teammates for not blocking, he did not yell at the other team. He did not throw his helmet, his mouthpiece, a computer tablet, a phone ... heck, he didn't even throw in the towel.
You might think the opening statement here about the last two games being as important as a Super Bowl win is an exaggeration. Had Patrick lost his temper or did anything to affect his character, it's all the media would have asked about and talked about for the next 10 years of his career. Those questions would out-number Super Bowl MVP questions 3-to-1.
Then there is an issue of penalties. Penalties that stopped the Chiefs offense and penalties that helped Tampa Bay extend drives and score more points. In a game where the final score was 31-9 in favor of Tampa Bay, Mahomes' Chiefs were penalized 11 times for120 yards. That's enough to score two touchdowns on drives starting from the 40. Conversely, the Buccaneers were called for just four penalties for 39 yards.
After the game, reporters certainly did their best to get Mahomes to say something about the referees or his lack of protections.
Instead, character and integrity came out.
"They were the better team today, it was the worst I've been beaten in a long time, but I'm proud of the way the guys fought until the end," Mahomes said. "I had a few miscues ... credit to them, they had a great game plan and beat us on offense and defense."
But the penalties?
"You play your heart out, you just want to go out there and try to find a way to win and try to find a way to stay away from those penalties," Mahomes countered, never blaming the officials.
Ok, then blame your toe.
"I can't say the toe was a problem when I played on it two weeks ago and played well," Mahomes countered.
He was then asked what he has learned from his family about moving forward.
"My dad lost in the World Series in his career and he continued to battle and be who he was," Mahomes said. "Obviously it hurts right now ... it hurts a lot but we are going to continue to get better.
To put in perspective how young Patrick Mahomes is, when Tom Brady played in his first Super Bowl, we were watching Radio Shack and Blockbuster Video commercials and asking for the new Gateway Computer because after their ad was one for the new AOL start up disk that would help us dial up to the internet!
It's impressive to see the maturity of youth.
"We have a young group of guys. When we joined together, we knew it wasn't always going to be success all the time and you wouldn't win a thousand championships in a row," Mahomes said. "We knew there would be times we would go through adversity, and I think the best thing about it, the guys we have, they have the leadership ability to be even better next year. We didn't end the season we wanted to, we can learn from that. We can learn from the success of the season. We can come back in with a blank slate and try to find a way to get back to the Super Bowl again."
I was thinking of the best way to sum it up, but then Patrick's off-season trainer Bobby Stroupe at APEC summed it up on Twitter better than I could. As soon as a few days, Patrick and his fiance, Brittany Matthews, will be welcoming their first child, a baby girl. Stroupe has worked with Mahomes since 4th-grade and those plays everyone was salivating over in the Super Bowl are strange angles he works with Stroupe on.
Stroupe said, "There will be no funeral today. The best of life & football is ahead for Patrick Mahomes. He made the world a better place with his leadership this year. He is about to welcome a new life into his family. We will plan. We will work! He will keep getting better. Can’t wait!"
(John Anderson has covered the last two Super Bowls for the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal)
twitter: @23johnanderson