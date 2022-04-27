The Caldwell Zoo is mourning the loss of longtime black rhinoceros, Christa, that came to Tyler in 1987.
Christa was diagnosed with terminal tuberculosis and was euthanized Tuesday morning in her private barn, according to information released Wednesday morning by the Caldwell Zoo.
“For over 3 decades an icon of strength and charisma has charmed hundreds of thousands of adoring animal lovers in Tyler, Texas,” the zoo said in the statement.
According to the zoo, Christa was the oldest living black rhino in North America.
She was born in 1986 at the San Antonio Zoo and was moved to Caldwell Zoo in July 1987. She received her named in honor of teacher Christa McAuliffe who died in the space shuttle Challenger explosion the year the rhino was born, according to the zoo.
The rhino building at Caldwell Zoo will be closed to visitors until it is cleared by veterinary staff because of the severity of tuberculosis.
“The public was not at risk of contracting TB from the rhino due to the way TB is transmitted,” said Brent Moore, Texas Department of State Health Services regional zoonosis control veterinarian. “Transmission of TB requires a person to be in prolonged, close contact with an infected individual.”
According to the zoo, black rhinos are critically endangered in the wild “and it has been an honor to take care of such a magnificent animal and bring awareness to the real threats to her species.”
The zoo said it has contributed to conservation efforts for the threatened species and “will remain steadfast in the mission to help preserve wildlife” in honor of Christa.