“It’s all fun, but bowling is the best!”
Emily Lee, 7, screamed with delight as she visited a new way to learn in Bullard on Tuesday.
The Bullard ISD Mobile Learning Lab is a Bullard school bus painted and decorated in a jungle dinosaur theme, set up with activities both inside and outside the bus. The day included learning kits for kids to be creative during the day and to take home with them.
Bullard youngsters came out by the dozens to Bullard Kids' Park to take advantage of the alternative learning opportunity.
Bullard ISD Director of Secondary Curriculum Jessica Lee said this is the first year of the learning lab.
“We geared the lab towards students in grades pre-kindergarten through fourth grade. Our inspiration for this year's theme was dinosaurs, which we thought regardless of age level or gender, students would find something they were interested in,” she said. “We also wanted to focus on hands-on activities to get students up and moving, rather than having them sit behind a screen.”
Other activities were dinosaur-themed and included digging for dinosaur bones, dinosaur slime, creating dinosaurs out of Play-Doh, spin art, rock painting, scrunchie making, dinosaur rubbing/stencils, legos (including a lego wall built onto the bus wall). Outdoor games (dominoes, bowling, corn hole, sidewalk chalk art), bracelet making, marker making, dinosaur-based grade-level math and reading activities were also available to the kids.
The idea for the Learning Lab came about when Bullard Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee wanted to create something that would provide students and the community with engaging educational activities over the summer. He felt it was especially important after having to cancel most of the school-related activities last summer due to COVID-19.
“He also wanted us to go into our communities, to make these activities more accessible for students and parents,” Jessica Lee said. “So, Dr. Lee gave our Curriculum Department an old bus, which we had wrapped in Bullard ISD logos and colors, and we took most of the seats out of it so that we could have space inside the bus to provide hands-on activities for students.”
Lee said she worked with Director of Elementary Curriculum Amy Bickerstaff and their Curriculum Department to come up with a variety of activities across age levels and purchased the materials for the bus.
“We wanted students to walk away with something, so each student gets a bag of math and reading materials that they can use to stay engaged over the summer, including a book on their reading level,” Lee explained. “We then reached out to our staff, and had teachers and paraprofessionals from across the district who helped us implement the activities on our bus days.”
Assistant Superintendent Cheryl Hendrix added that she was beyond pleased with the reception and the staff was already making plans for the bus.
“I am just so happy with the turnout. We are only an hour into the lab and we have already had more than 50 kids come out to participate,” Hendrix said. “We are already talking about doing a mobile back-to-school drive in August and planning special classes and labs in the bus once school starts. And, we already have next year’s Mobile Learning Lab theme — Under the Sea!”
For more information on future mobile events, visit bullardisd.net or call 903-894-6639.