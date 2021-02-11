It took earning multiple merit badges, completing service projects and accomplishing difficult tasks to achieve the goal that only five to 6% of boys achieve when they join the Boy Scouts of America.
Following hard work and dedication, Madison Anne Shaw of Troop 369G, is now the first female Eagle Scout in Tyler.
“(Being the first female Eagle Scout in Tyler) is surreal honestly. I’m not the first Eagle Scout that’s a female, but in Tyler I am. It’s still kind of barely hitting me that I’ve achieved the rank, but it’s a new feeling,” she said.
Shaw will be counted in the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts across the country this year.
Before 2018, girls weren’t able to join the Boy Scouts of America. In 2018, a girls-only group was added to the program offerings, which gave junior and high school students the same opportunities as Boy Scouts.
Those opportunities for girls now include working toward the Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank achievement — Eagle Scout, which takes an average of five years to achieve.
Those interested in joining the Boy Scout program have an age limit of 18 years old. Past this age, progression is no longer permitted. Shaw was 17 years old when she joined the newly formed Scouts BSA Troop 369G for girls.
Within a few months, she would turn 18 years old, so the possibility of working toward becoming Eagle Scout was out of reach.
But to her surprise, in order to give all newly joining youth a chance to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, the Boy Scouts of America offered a 24-month extension to Scouts with an 18th birthday occurring before they had an opportunity to complete all training and requirements.
“It was a race to finish. Those first four ranks are very difficult to get through, just because of the amount of requirements that there are. To get star rank, it’s a four month requirement. For life rank, it’s four months and for Eagle it’s six months," Shaw said. "Already, there’s over a year of required time, just for those three ranks. They gave you just exactly enough time that you were able to remain on task with your requirements."
Within two years of joining the Boy Scout program, Shaw achieved Eagle Scout.
Shaw saw the time extension as her opportunity to take a chance and work to achieve her goal. She would have to work hard, compromise and make sacrifices to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges and plan, lead and complete a service project for Kimberland Baptist Camp in Lindale.
She said her friends at Kimberland were willing to help her come up with a project she could do for them. Because of COVID-19 regulations, the camp didn’t have campers last year and struggled with staffers and events.
“I wanted to be a help to them. I worked with them refurbishing some signs that they had and posting them at different camp sites. They needed to get that done and they just didn’t have the people to help them with that,” Shaw said.
Previously, since the age of 14, she was a member of the co-ed BSA program, Venture BSA. Venturing usually consists of high adventure activities and is less focused on skillsets than scouting.
“For Girl Scouts, I saw it as more of a club. Not as much giving the opportunity to travel and learn the types of skills that you learn in Venturing. Just the atmosphere is different, more of the atmosphere I wanted to be in rather than Girl Scouts,” Shaw said.
Shaw has three brothers, and two are also in the Boy Scouts and have achieved Eagle Scout, so she grew up seeing their commitment and dedication to the organization. Her father was also a Boy Scout.
Earning Eagle Scout was no easy task. Shaw said she had to make a lot of sacrifices.
“I knew that it would be a tight schedule. I didn’t do it completely on my own. I had a lot of leaders who also knew that it would be a tight schedule and who helped me through. We just kind of kept an eye on the calendar trying to make sure that we got to everything pretty quick,” Shaw said.
“We had meetings once a week for about an hour. That’s one of the requirements, to be active, being there as much as possible. Anytime we’re available to be at the meeting, then we’re there. It’s quite a bit of time just weekly, but also there’s the service time.
Several times I had to give up my weekends to get service projects. Then there’s requirements for the amount of time camping. Also giving up a lot of weekends and breaks from school to go camping and to spend time in training and with other Scouts, like helping lead and teach. It’s a big time commitment for sure and definitely not the most comfortable time commitments either, just with how much community service and service within the troop we’re doing,” she said.
Through her struggles, Shaw was very committed to getting it done. It was until she reached life rank, that the thought of quitting crossed her mind.
“I had six months to finish. Technically seven, but I wanted to finish within the inaugural class of first Eagle Scouts in the nation. I knew that it would be really, really tough to finish it. I was looking at all the requirements, I was looking at how much I would actually have to plan for my projects,” she said.
At the time, Shaw worked four part-time jobs at school and at church.
“I laid everything out and I looked at it and I was just so overwhelmed with everything I would have to do and how much time I would have to spend on it. I didn’t panic, but I got very close. I was really nervous about it.
At that point, I was like, ‘Man, why am I doing this? This is so much work.’ But I really wanted to get to that point to be able to get the rank,” Shaw said.
Shaw had to quit two of her part-time jobs to focus on the last six months of her journey to Eagle Scout, because she still had school to work on.
“I spend that extra time working on requirements. By Christmas break, I was able to put away school and really focus on Scouting and just be really diligent, so that when school started back in January, I would be able to finish everything,” Shaw said.
She said it was a challenge, but thankfully she had a lot of advisers and encouragement from her parents who were involved throughout her journey.
Shaw said that if she could, she would do it all over again.
“It’s hard, but what an opportunity. For so many years, boys have had that opportunity to grow as leaders and as good citizens within their community and their churches, so for girls to now be part of that group of people is incredible. It’s a huge opportunity that I don’t think should be passed up. Now that we have this opportunity to keep growing as a community of girls within Scouting, it’s definitely worth it,” said Shaw.