Mothers Against Drunk Driving East Texas honored several law enforcement officers on Tuesday with awards for their hard work and dedication in protecting people from drunk driving.
At Holly Tree Country Club, MADD hosted its Take the Wheel Law Enforcement Recognition Event for the men and women of Smith County law enforcement guarding the roads every day.
The category of awards includes leadership, education, probation and outstanding service.
Kathy Davidson, program specialist for MADD East Texas, said the education award recognizes officers working to teach the public how to prevent drunk driving. The probation award honors those who supervise people on probation for driving while intoxicated.
The outstanding service recognizes officers who make the top DWI arrests in Smith County for each agency, she said.
"Mothers Against Drunk Driving, our goal is to eliminate drunk driving," Davidson said. "We acknowledge that it takes a community to do that. We can advocate and we can advertise and we can do prevention in schools, but it's the police officers that actually take the people that have ready made that choice off of our roads."
Last year's award ceremonies were held virtually due to COVID-19. Davidson said MADD is lucky that some of the restrictions got lifted to be able to have the ceremony.
Sgt. J.H. Burge, Sgt. Blake Lockhart and Officer James McCraw of the Tyler Police Department and Deputy Sean McClanahan with the Smith County Sheriff's Office received the education award. Lt. Cory Downey of the Arp Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Ryan Thompson earned the leadership award.
The probation supervision award went to Smith County Community Supervision and Corrections Department Supervision Officers Laura Garcia and Esmeralda Martinez.
The outstanding service award went to Arp Police Department Officer Laura Barton, Bullard Police Department Officer Shawn Hays and Lindale Police Department Officer Brooke Wedgeworth. Smith County Sheriff's Office Deputies Ryan Edmonds, Dakota Wade, Ryan Gummer, Vicente Barrientos, Thomas Yarberry and Tony Rucker also received the outstanding service award.
Thompson and DPS Trooper Donald Appleman along with Tyler Police Department Officer Blake Kelley and Sgt. Matthew Riggle were all honored for outstanding service as well.
Alex Otte, national president of MADD, spoke ahead of the awards ceremony virtually to tell her story of when she was severely injured by an intoxicated boat operator in 2010.
She was on a jet ski on a Kentucky lake near her home when a drunk boat operator slammed into her at nearly 70 mph, causing a severe brain injury, a broken neck and collarbone, a shattered jaw, a lacerated liver, two shattered femurs, and the loss of her right leg below the knee.
Otte thanked the officers for vigilance that has stopped drunk drivers from hurting people like her.
Edmonds said his outstanding service award was culmination of his hard work and called protecting people from drunk driving rewarding.
"I like to hear stories like the MADD president's," Edmonds said. "It's a rewarding experience."
According to MADD, officers arrest over a million drivers for DUI or DWI charges. Every crash, each injury, and each death impact those involved in the crash, but also family, friends, classmates, colleagues and more. MADD said these injuries and deaths are 100% preventable.
A mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver founded MADD in 1980, and it is considered the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking.
"If you're going to drink, please have a safe way home because we're not against alcohol," Davidson said. "We just want people to plan ahead and have a way home."