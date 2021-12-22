stock_vehicle_crash_2018_wreck_accident_police_broken_windshield_glass_ems

A Manbank man was killed Monday after his pickup went off a road in Henderson County, struck a tree and landed upside-down in a pasture.

Kerry Allsup, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Sara Warren.

Troopers responded at about 9 a.m. to the crash on Texas 31 about 3.5 miles west of Brownsboro, according to Warren.

A preliminary report shows Allsup was driving east on Texas 31 when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle veered off the road, went down a steep embankment and struck a tree and fence, Warren said. The truck then vaulted over a creek and landed in a pasture.

Allsup was taken to a funeral home in Chandler.

 
 

Multimedia Journalist

I came to the Tyler Morning Telegraph in September 2019. I report on crime, courts, breaking news and various events in Tyler and East Texas.