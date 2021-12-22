A Manbank man was killed Monday after his pickup went off a road in Henderson County, struck a tree and landed upside-down in a pasture.
Kerry Allsup, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Sara Warren.
Troopers responded at about 9 a.m. to the crash on Texas 31 about 3.5 miles west of Brownsboro, according to Warren.
A preliminary report shows Allsup was driving east on Texas 31 when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle veered off the road, went down a steep embankment and struck a tree and fence, Warren said. The truck then vaulted over a creek and landed in a pasture.
Allsup was taken to a funeral home in Chandler.