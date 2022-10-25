Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says more natural gas production is essential to bolster the state’s power grid.
Patrick stopped Tuesday afternoon at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum in Tyler as part of his bus campaign tour.
He said he has visited more than 100 rural Texas cities with 130 planned stops. Patrick faces Democrat Mike Collier in the November general election.
“Fifty percent of the vote, roughly, is in rural Texas,” Patrick said. “We have 254 counties in Texas. Over 230 counties are rural, about 20 to 24 counties or so are blue, Democrat, counties … and the vote is split.”
Those 20 to 24 counties equate to half of the votes cast in Texas and can swing from Democratic to Republican depending on the year, he said. While he believes he will win rural Texas, people have to get out and vote to make their voices heard in these areas because there will be “massive” turnout in the big cities.
Patrick said Collier’s polices are similar to those of President Joe Biden, adding that people “don’t want Joe Biden’s America in Texas.”
When speaking about the need for more natural gas production, Patrick said while it is good to have renewables for some needs, the state has to have dependable natural gas, coal or nuclear energy.
“The federal government has really put the clamps, along with Joe Biden and all the Democrats, on nuclear or coal, so you have to depend on natural gas, which we happen to have a lot of here in Texas,” he said.
Texas is the ninth-largest economy in the world and is continuing to grow, Patrick said. Since 2000, the state’s population has grow by about 11 million people, and a projected 10 million more are expected to arrive within the next 12 years, he added.
“So we’ve already gone from 18 million to 29 million people in the last 20-some years, and so we need more natural gas power,” he said. “That’s a big, big focus of mine for sure — No. 1, we have to get that done.”
Patrick said he hears from Texans that they want a secure southern border, and he wants to work to make that happen.
The state is spending about $4.5 billion of taxpayer money this year on the National Guard, state troopers, aircraft, cameras and more to keep the border secure, Patrick said. He added that’s more than 10 times the $400 million typically spent, and it’s because of Biden’s policies.
“The border is a disaster for Texas and for America,” Patrick said.
He said another priority is to increase the state’s homestead exemption by $15,000 to $55,000 a year.
Patrick said Republican leadership is not perfect, but in the past 19 years since the party has been in control of the Legislature, the state has gotten the largest savings and reserves of almost all the other states combined.
Texas also has the strongest economy, is the nation’s job leader, has companies moving in every day and is experiencing thousands of people coming here daily, he added.
Patrick said Collier does not know how to pass a bill and “really has zero experience and no knowledge of what we have done.”
Earlier Tuesday, Patrick stopped at RHE Hatco Inc. in Longview.
Early voting began continues through Nov. 4, and Election Day is Nov. 8.