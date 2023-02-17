LuLu is available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. She is 2 years old, weighs 50 pounds and is fully vetted. LuLu is very loyal and would thrive as a member of an active family with older children because of her energy level. LuLu enjoys the companionship of other dogs and is leash trained. Best of all, LuLu is house trained. She will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting LuLu, call 903-597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.