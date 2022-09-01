“For the first time in months I’m starting to feel my check a little bit more,” Princeton Lopez said Thursday while filling the tank of his Hummer pickup with gasoline.
Lopez, who lives in Tyler but commutes to Terrell for work every day, was forced to stop driving the truck for months as it cost him nearly $200 to fill the tank just a few weeks ago. He said he was forced to use a smaller, older vehicle with a tank he could fill up for about $40.
Record-high gas prices have seen a major decrease over the past few weeks not only in East Texas but across the state.
Gas prices have shown a steady trend down as a result of an anticipated decrease in the demand of retail gasoline in the coming weeks, according to Daniel Armbruster, media and corporate spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA) in Texas. Prices for crude, which make up 60% of the cost of a gallon of fuel according to AAA, have also significantly decreased since the middle of summer.
In a statement Thursday, AAA said gas prices are projected to continuing falling as the coming holiday weekend nears. Thirty-two percent of Americans plan to take a trip this weekend for Labor Day, according to the association, and of those Armbruster said 12% will be going 50 miles or more away from their homes, with most of them driving.
Armbruster said drivers can expect prices to keep decreasing even more after this weekend as demand for fuel goes lower after a busy period of summer traveling. A switch from summer to winter blend fuels is expected to drive the prices even lower as fuel becomes easier to produce, according to Armbruster.
“The cost of fuel is at its lowest point in six months as millions of drivers prepare to hit the road for the last weekend of summer driving season,” Armbruster said. “With prices being extremely high just a few months ago this is going to be welcoming news for drivers.”
In Tyler, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Thursday was $3.33, more than a $1.30 less than the $4.64 record high price set June 15. Additionally, gas prices have seen a reduction of almost 3 cents in the past week even though they are still well above the $2.86 per gallon from a year ago.
Longview, which has the fourth highest gas average in the state, saw a 5-cent price decrease from the past week. The average price Thursday for a gallon of unleaded gas in Longview was $3.42 compared to a record $4.72 set June 14. The average price is still 55 cents higher than the $2.87 a year ago, according to AAA.
Rick Mendez, a local resident who used to travel long distances for work, said he had to cut out stuff from his budget in order to have enough to buy groceries and pay his bills when gas prices were reaching new highs. Before gas prices decreased, it cost Mendez $120 to fill the tank of his truck, he said. He has been filling it for $60 since just a few weeks ago.
“Gas was so high that I couldn’t afford to go out anywhere,” Mendez said. “I was stuck inside the four walls of my house.”
Mendez, who will stay in town for the long weekend, said the recent lower gas prices allow him to start saving money again with hopes to soon take a vacation.
Local appliance salesman Drew Jeffrey said he will be headed out of town for the long weekend. He’s headed to Lake Charles and said the decrease in gas prices is one of the reasons he decided to leave town and relax for a few days.
“It’s just so much more that I can do now that prices are going down,” Jeffrey said. “I’ve recently started going out of town periodically more due to the fact that I can get more fuel for my money.”
Jeffrey said it was difficult for him and his business to operate normally as a lot of its income was being used to fill the tanks of his company vehicles. He said for a period of time he only drove from home to work and back.
Texas is currently ranked second in the nation when it comes to cheap gas prices. The current average statewide, which is $3.34, is projected to keep decreasing during the fall and winter months, according to Armbruster. However, he said the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and the hurricane season can disrupt the trend if it impacts crude oil operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
“On a scale from 10 to 100, I would say my budget has felt a 60% relief,” Jeffrey said. “It’s nice that I can now go out of town for a weekend or take my wife out when I’m not working.”