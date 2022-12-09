Miss Precious is hoping for a home for Christmas. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Precious would make a wonderful family pet – she loves everyone. This girl is a low rider – she may have some corgi in her bloodline. She loves to take walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Precious is fully vetted and will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Precious, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.