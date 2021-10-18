Skip is a big lover boy! He was surrendered to Pets Fur People because of the health of his owner and is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Big Skip weighs about 80 pounds and has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Skip would thrive as a member of an active family with older children because of his size. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting this gentle giant, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.