Once Hurricane Ida placed Louisiana squarely in its sights, countless people had to evacuate, leaving their homes behind in search of shelter. One group of evacuees were happy to find help at the home of East Texas friends.
Joey Trosclair, from Bourg, Louisiana, said that if a hurricane is anything above a Category 3, people should run, not stay.
When he first found out there was a mandatory evacuation, Trosclair said he was fearful. He added, though, that he is grateful they got out when they did.
"When a mandatory evacuation is in place, if you do not get out then you're on your own because emergency services won’t help you," he said. "Staying is risking your life."
While hurricanes are something that the people of Louisiana experience on a yearly basis, it has been a long time since they have seen one as frightening as this, Trosclair said.
"If you have ever been through a hurricane, then it is amazing what the wind can do," he said. "It gets to such high speeds that it sounds like a freight train and bends palm trees to the ground."
Kim Welch, Trosclair’s daughter, said that they did know some people who stayed and stuck out the storm — her grandmother among them. She added that at this time they are all OK, but were very scared of the storm.
“Everybody that I've talked to and heard from that stayed said that they will never stay for another storm because it's that scary,” Welch said.
Trosclair and his family have received updates on their homes from those who stayed. His home is in pretty good shape aside from fallen trees and a powerline, but the roof caved in on his daughters home, making it uninhabitable for now.
Damage may have occurred, but Trosclair is just grateful that they were not there when it happened.
“You can replace material things, but you can’t replace family,” he said.
For the time being, Trosclair, his family and some friends are sticking it out in Texas. He said it could be as late as Sunday when they get to return home.
Right now, it kind of feels like a vacation to be in Texas, but he added that once they get back to Louisiana it won’t feel like that anymore. After storms such as Hurricane Ida, they might not have power for up to four weeks and the water is likely to be cut off.
They will have to get things such as gas, water and other supplies before making the trip back because it will be difficult, if not impossible, to find it in Louisiana. Trosclair added that he is grateful to his friends in East Texas for letting them all stay and helping them out in any way they can.
“We appreciate the hospitality and supplies because we won’t be getting nothing at home,” he said.
While some such as Trosclair and his family and friends had people to look to for help in East Texas, others had to find shelter in hotels.
Holli Fourniquet, vice president of marketing for Visit Tyler, said that at this time hotel occupancy in Tyler is at about 70 to 72%. However, this is not all from evacuees.
There have been some evacuees coming to Tyler to escape Hurricane Ida, but not as many as when Hurricane Laura hit Lake Charles. Conley added that this is likely because there are more cities between Tyler and Hurricane Ida's path, compared to previous storms.