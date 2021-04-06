A Louisiana man died last week after his vehicle struck a signal pole in Smith County.
Jonathan G. Perkins, 44, of Baton Rouge, was driving a 2012 Nissan Murano on April 2 eastbound on State Highway 64 when the vehicle ran off the road to the north and struck a signal pole at the intersection of Spur 248, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report.
Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene and he was taken to Lighthouse Funeral Home in Tyler, DPS said.
The crash remains under investigation.