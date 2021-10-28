Superheroes, monsters and ghouls — this weekend has them all. If you’re looking for a way to have fun and celebrate Halloween this weekend, check out these five picks:
Superhero Saturday: Visit the Discovery Science Place (308 N Broadway Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday to experience supernatural science, creepy crafts, a spooky scavenger hunt and lots of other fun activities. Everyone who wears a costume will get in for free, and all Halloween activities are included with admission. Don’t forget to bring a bag to collect goodies.
Rowdy-ween party: Visit Rowdy Creek Ranch (4048 Texas 300, Gilmer) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday for lots of Halloween fun, including Halloween-themed kids games, a haunted hay maze, carriage rides (3 to 6 p.m.), a food truck, live music and more. Costumes are not required, but are encouraged. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children.
Monster Brew Bash: Go to ETX Brewing (221 S Broadway Ave) from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday for a Halloween party and costume contest. The costume contest will begin at 9 p.m. with the grand prize beer for a year. There will be spooky food specials and live music. Entry is free.
Frank & Stein Monster Bash: True Vine Brewing Co. (2453 Earl Campbell Pkwy.) is hosting its Frank & Stein Monster Mash at 5 p.m. Saturday. Entry is free, and there will be True Vine beers, food, contest, trunk or treat for kids, music and more.
Halloween at the Hatchery: The annual Halloween at the Hatchery is set 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 5550 FM-2495 in Athens. This family-friendly event is $1 admission per person and benefits local charities. Come in costume and bring goodie bags to collect treats from many local businesses.