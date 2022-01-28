As we start a new year, we usher in new opportunities to ‘look to the sky’.
There will be a total of four eclipses this year, two of the moon and two of the sun. However, only two will be visible.
A lunar eclipse is when the moon enters the Earth’s shadow, preventing parts or all of the sunlight to reflect off the moon. Alternatively, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, partially or entirely blocking its light from hitting the Earth.
Only the two lunar eclipses will be visible from the United States; the first on May 15 and another on November 8, according to NASA.
There will be several meteor showers this year including the Lyrid on April 22, the Eta Aquarid on May 5, Delta Aquarid on July 29, Perseid on August 12, Draconid on Oct. 10, Orionid on Oct. 21, Northern Taurid on Nov. 12, Leonid on Nov. 17, Andromedid on Nov. 26, and Germinid on Dec. 15.
It is important to note that meteor showers have peak dates that can vary by a day or two.
The changing of the seasons known as Equinox and Solstice will occur on the following dates:
Spring Equinox on March 20, Summer Solstice on June 21, Fall Equinox on Sept. 23, and Winter Solstice on Dec. 21.
At least once a month, the full moon lights up the dark sky with each of them having a name. Below are dates for full moons occurring in 2022 and their name.
• February 16 – Full Snow Moon
• March 18 – Full Worm Moon
• April 16 – Full Pink Moon
• May 16 – Full Flower Moon
• June 14 – Full Strawberry Moon
• July 13 – Full Buck Moon
• August 11- Full Sturgeon Moon
• September 10 – Full Corn Moon
• October 9 – Full Hunter Moon
• November 8 – Full Beaver Moon
• December 7 – Full Cold Moon
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, these names originated from Native Americans and the Colonials adopted many of the names.
It certainly seems 2022 will give us several reasons to ‘look to the sky’.
For more information on the meaning of each full moon name and origin, visit The Old Farmer’s Almanac and for more general astronomical information, visit NASA.