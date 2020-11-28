Lilly

Are you looking for an all-around great dog? You need to meet Lilly, a one-year-old terrier mix who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Lilly likes cats, dog and kids and would thrive in a family environment. This fun loving girl is a happy and sweet natured dog. Lilly weighs about 40 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Best of all, Lilly is house trained and loves to take rides in the car. In addition, Lilly will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Lilly call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

 PETS FUR PEOPLE

Are you looking for an all-around great dog? You need to meet Lilly, a one-year-old terrier mix who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Lilly likes cats, dog and kids and would thrive in a family environment. This fun loving girl is a happy and sweet natured dog. Lilly weighs about 40 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Best of all, Lilly is house trained and loves to take rides in the car. In addition, Lilly will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Lilly call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

Tags

Recommended for you