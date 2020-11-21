Are you looking for an all-around great dog? You need to meet Archie, a one-year-old English bulldog mix who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Archie loves cats, dog, children and adults and would thrive in a family environment. This fun loving guy is a happy go lucky boy – he tries to wag his tail all the time but he only has a cute nub of a tail! Archie weighs about 55 pounds and has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Best of all, Archie is house trained and loves to take rides in the car. In addition, Archie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Archie, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Look at this face! Loving English bulldog mix needs home
Alex Dominguez
