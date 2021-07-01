Ann Somerville said her last day working at the Smith County Road and Bridge Department on Wednesday was a sad day but a good day.
“I’m going to miss everybody,” she said.
Somerville worked for three different departments during her more than 24-year career at Smith County.
She started working for the county in 1995, manning the front desk of the Auditor’s Office in the Smith County Courthouse part-time. In 1997, she started working in accounts payable full-time, and moved to the purchasing portion of the Auditor’s Office.
In the early 2000’s, the Purchasing Department and Auditors Office split to become two separate departments, and Mrs. Somerville went with the purchasing director. The Purchasing Department was one of the first to be moved into the Smith County Courthouse Annex.
In March 2008, Road and Bridge Administrator Doug Nichols and Assistant Road and Bridge Administrator Charley Miller brought her over to their department as a clerk. Six months later she became office manager. Mrs. Somerville ordered everything from office supplies to big-ticket items, assisted with the department’s budget and maintained its payroll for more than 80 employees, as well as worked on cost accounting for road projects.
“I haven’t had to worry much about what’s going on out here because of all of the work she has done,” County Engineer Frank Davis said. “She is very dedicated to the Road and Bridge employees and to the county. We are going to miss her.”
Somerville said she will miss all of her coworkers but is looking forward to spending more time with her husband of 29 years and with their family, especially their five grandsons. She also plans to spend more time traveling.
What she has enjoyed most about working for Smith County is “the people you meet in the community and the people I’ve worked with over the years,” she said. “You make friends forever. It’s kind of like a family.”