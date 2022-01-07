RUSK — Harry’s Building Materials in Rusk has reopened for business after its building was destroyed by a flood in May 2019.
The business, which also has locations in Jacksonville, Troup, Tyler and Nacogdoches, reopened its doors in Rusk on Monday. Rusk was the company’s first location to open in 1955.
President Robby Tosh said it feels good to be back home.
“Rusk is where we started, and its home,” he said. “It feels good to be back.”
The flood wiped out several businesses in the Rusk area in addition to Harry’s.
According to Tosh, the flood that kept sections of U.S. Highway 84 under water for days, was caused by a 31-foot tall railroad tram that acted like a dam when the culverts got stopped up.
“That section of the railroad tram has been removed,” Tosh said. “The city moved 600 dumptruck loads to do so, to prevent any future flooding to our community.”
Tosh said the store plans to hire more than 20 employees.
The store, 361 West Sixth Street is open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.