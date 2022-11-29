The Arp ISD community is rallying around longtime Coach Winston Butler and his mother Dorene Freeney.
Overnight around 2 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, their house burned down and they lost everything, the district said in a statement.
Thanks in large part to former Arp ISD athletic director Dale Irwin and his wife Tonya Irwin, Butler and his mom are beginning the process of getting back on their feet, according to the district.
Much of the Arp community has already stepped up and helped in many ways with monetary, clothing, food and other donations.
Irwin, in conjunction with Arp ISD and Arp State Bank, have set up drop off locations at the bank and at Arp High School for anyone that wishes to help. He is personally picking up the donations daily and delivering them to the family.
The school district asks that people please continue to show their generosity and for prayers for Butler and Freeney.
"Thus far the support given to this family has been incredible! What an amazing family of Arp Tigers we have," said Arp ISD superintendent Shannon Arrington.
Butler has been a lifelong Arp Tiger. He was a special education student at Arp ISD graduating in 2008.
Since he was in sixth grade, he helped the Arp football program doing manager duties. He played JV football from ninth to 11th grade, and varsity football as a senior.
After graduating, Irwin offered him a job as an athletic department assistant. He has been employed by the school district ever since. Ultimately, he became Coach Butler and has helped in any and every capacity needed by the coaching staff. He has helped the football, boys and girls basketball, softball, and track programs. He also held the title of assistant athletic director.
For folks who wish to make clothing/shoe donations, Butler is a size 13 shoe, wears a XXL top and 38x36 pants.
Ms. Freeney is a size 14/16, wears an XL top and 8.5 shoe.
You can also Venmo or Paypal monetary donations to Irwin. He's delivering the funds to Butler and his mother.
Venmo: @dale-irwin
PayPal: @jdi33
The district said Butler and his mother are very grateful for the support so far. They are currently staying with a family member and are in good spirits.
Fortunately, neither Butler nor Freeney were hurt in the fire.