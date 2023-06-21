As we reach the longest day of the year providing the most sunlight, health officials are touting the beneficial impact of soaking up a little sun.
From promoting the growth of plants and crops to keeping people warm, sunlight is essential for life. In addition, many people enjoy the feeling of sunlight, and there is increasing evidence to support its many health benefits.
Although people should be cautious about spending too much time in the sun due to health issues such as skin cancer, they should also make sure that they get enough to enjoy the health benefits of sunlight.
Finding the right balance can help people maintain optimal levels of vitamin D and enjoy the mental health benefits of a sunny day without placing themselves at risk, according to health officials.
Of all the health benefits of sunlight, initiating the process of producing vitamin D in the body may be the best known. When UVB rays hit human skin, they interact with the 7-DHC protein there to produce vitamin D3.
Research has also shown that sunlight has cardiovascular benefits independently of Vitamin D, such as lowering blood pressure.
The study showed a dose-dependent fall in mortality with increased sun-seeking behavior saying skin contains significant stores of nitrogen oxides, which can be converted to NO by UV radiation and exported to the systemic circulation. Human studies show that this pathway can cause arterial vasodilatation and reduced blood pressure.
According to other research, increased sun exposure may also protect people from ailments such as type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and several forms of cancer, including colon, breast, and prostate cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Sunlight also supports better sleep and sets people’s circadian rhythms by regulating the levels of serotonin and melatonin.
People with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a specific type of depression, may also benefit from more sunlight.
Health officials say while it is common for people to have spells of the “winter blues,” SAD is a diagnosable condition that can have a significant effect on people’s mental health.
Other benefits from sunlight exposure include promoting a sensation of well-being and improving mood, boosting the immune system, relieving pain, promoting relaxation, helping wounds heal, and helping people feel more alert.
With the many health benefits of sun exposure, doctors say it is important to remember the importance of sunscreen saying a minimum of SPF 30 should be used and applied 15 minutes prior to exposure.