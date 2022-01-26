The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved increases to the long-term parking rate and lost ticket fee at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
The long-term parking fee was raised from 75 cents to $1 an hour. The goal of the increase is “eliminate the use of coins in our machines” and extend the life of the equipment, said Airport Manager Steve Thompson.
The increase only affects people who are parked briefly, Thompson said. The maximum daily charge remains $7, he added.
The parking ticketing equipment continues to age, and maintenance workers have said Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is “one of the last ... that uses coins in this type of equipment,” Thompson said.
The lost ticket fee will increase from $50 to $75 and is aimed at deterring people from losing their tickets, Thompson said.
"The increase in the lost ticket fee is more commensurate with longer-term stays when lost tickets become more likely,” Thompson said. “We will maintain the ability to adjust this fee for customers whose stay was shorter and will work with patrons to determine the correct amount when necessary."
The new rates for long-term parking and lost tickets will go into effect after the equipment and signage are updated, which is expected to be done no later than the end of February, Thompson said.
In other business Wednesday, the Tyler council also received a Certificate of Achievement Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
The city received the award for its 2019-20 fiscal year comprehensive annual financial report, according to the city. This is the 35th year in a row Tyler has received this award.
“This award is a significant achievement reflecting the commitment of the city of Tyler to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting,” said city Chief Financial Officer Keidric Trimble. “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”
Two employees also recognized at the meeting for combined 40 years of service to the city.
Crew Leader for the Streets Department Ascención Baldovinos was honored for 20 years of service, and Goodman Museum and Special Events Supervisor Deborah Isham also was honored for 20 years of service.