Gov. Greg Abbott's visit to Tyler on Friday to discuss social media legislation authored by State Sen. Bryan Hughes was met with both support from leaders and residents as well as opposition.
Protestors arrived early to downtown Tyler on Friday with signs that criticized Abbott's decision to end the statewide mask mandate.
Abbott hosted a news conference in the Plaza Tower to discuss Hughes' Senate Bill 12, which seeks to stop social media companies from censoring political speech.
Pat Parsons, Tyler native, was one of the protestors standing outside of the Plaza Tower before Abbott’s arrival, with a sign that encouraged him to trust science.
Parsons was protesting with the Democratic Club of Smith County.
“I’m here to say that he needs to put science over politics. We’re not out of the woods. We’re number 47 in vaccinations. Science knows that masks work. We got to a better place because people were conforming and wearing masks. It’s not the time to let up, you know, you don’t stop taking your medicine because you feel better. It’s kind of like that,” Parsons said.
Parsons was concerned about Abbott’s decision to have everything open for social media.
“You see where it’s gotten us so far. We know that there’s lies everywhere and I know freedom of speech is a big thing, but we don’t have the freedom to yell lies all the time. I think that’s been proven before,” Parsons said.
Parsons is also concerned about his motivation for things Abbott has decided about lifting the mask mandate and not censoring social media.
“I think he was in trouble about the power debacle we had a couple of weeks ago and he’s trying to win back favor and he’s putting his politics over what’s best for Texas. That’s mainly why I’m here,” she said.
Patrick Willis, Tyler resident of 40 years, said the community of Tyler is privileged to have the governor come and that he was glad he was here.
“I’m a huge fan of the governor. I’m so excited that he’s here. It’s nice that he would take his time out of all he’s got to do around the state to come and be here with us today,” Willis said. “Anytime the governor thinks something of this nature would be important, I think it’s something that we, as a community, need to pay attention to and if he’s going to take this issue seriously I think it’s his bringing to the forefront and I believe it’s important."
Tyler native Andy Bergfeld, president of Bergfeld Realty and managing partner for the Plaza Tower, said he thought it was a great event and the perfect opportunity to showcase Tyler.
“Having the governor here and having a setting like this is perfect, so we were really excited to have him. I thought what he and Senator Hughes said was very relevant to what’s going on right now and I thought the media’s questions were really on point and had the right tone, so overall, it was a good conference,” Bergfeld said.
Garnett Brookshire, managing partner of the Plaza Tower, said it was an honor to have Abbott in Tyler.
“We support him wholeheartedly. This is a wonderful effort and it’s much needed. We’ve all experienced and seen, observed the censorship that’s going on and I think the country looks to Texas to take leadership and this is a very important subject. I’m proud that Gov. Abbott’s stepping up and serving as a leader as to how to deal with this, how to handle it properly,” Brookshire said.
Brookshire appreciated Abbott’s stance with the mask mandate.
“I think that’s misconstrued as allowing people, or telling people to not wear a mask. That’s not what it is. He’s just removing a mandate that’s not requiring people to wear a mask if they don’t want to, they don’t have to. If you feel safe wearing a mask, continue to wear a mask. He’s not suggesting that you don’t. But removing the mandate, I think, is the right thing to do. Opening the economy back up, people are suffering, there’s jobs that need to be had, there’s roles that people need to step back into. This is just a step toward recovery. Again, showing great leadership,” Brookshire said.
Shari Lee, president of Visit Tyler, Texas, said it was exciting to host Abbott in Tyler.
“He has always had a great respect and admiration for the city. He often refers to Tyler roses in his comments and we are grateful for his continual support. It’s nice when he is welcomed by the public in such a warm and welcoming way,” Lee said. "He commented several times on the pride he feels as being a Texan and we as Tylerites feel that Texas is a pretty great state also."
DeAnn Fox was also outside of the Plaza Tower at the square, protesting the arrival of Abbott.
“Not that he cares, but we’re here to let him know that there are a lot of us who are unhappy with what he’s doing. My reaction (to the mask mandate ending) was basically, what the heck are you thinking? My next thought was, it’s got to be about the money. He’s trying to make us forget about the snowstorm and his lack of leadership there, and so let’s move on to the masks. So I feel very strongly that he’s going to be responsible for many of these deaths that we’re talking,” Fox said.
In a message to Abbott, Fox said, “I would ask him if he was going to take any responsibility for any of the deaths that occur because of this, because there will be more deaths. It’s known that it (the COVID-19 death toll) is starting to go up a little bit. Why don’t we just listen to science? Stop doing this to your people. It’s not worth it.”
Texas State Senator Bryan Hughes said, "It was a great day to be in downtown Tyler. We’re glad the governor got to see some of the exciting things happening in Tyler, and this was the perfect place to announce SB12 protecting Texans’ freedom of speech."
