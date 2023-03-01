The last day for interested parties to file to run for city and school board elections was Feb. 16. Many of the open positions were left unopposed, therefore will not seek a place on the May 6 ballot. Those with no contested positions, such as Whitehouse ISD or City of Hideaway, will not hold an election but entities such as City of Tyler and Chapel Hill ISD have seats that will need to be elected as multiple candidates filed.
Arp ISD Board: Anthony Eaton (Place 1) and Heath Grammier (Place 2) are unopposed.
Chapel Hill ISD: Tammy Humes (Incumbent) and Hershal Massenburge will run for Place 4, and Dr. Amy Hayes (Place 5) is unopposed.
Lindale ISD: Ragan Burgess (Incumbent) and Barbara Cane are running for Place 3, and Dr. Karen Gott (Incumbent) and Rameka Griffin running for Place 4.
Troup ISD: Joe Morris (Place 1), Vic Bansal (Place 2), and Shane Jasper (Place 3) are all unopposed.
Tyler ISD: Board member Artis E. Newsome is unopposed for District 2, with Dr. Patricia Nation (Incumbent), Cody Levrets and James R. Wirzman are all running for District 4.
Whitehouse ISD: Dr. Todd Raabe (Place 1), Al Flanagan (Place 2), and Dr. Joe Conflitti (Place 3) are unopposed.
Winona ISD: Aaron Wilson (Place 2), Connie Gibbs (Place 4) and Scott Jones (Place 6) are unopposed. Since no one filed to run for Place 1, the position remains vacant so an appointment process must take place.
City of Bullard: Shirley Coe will remain mayor as she is unopposed; Mark Anderson and Lane McDaniel are unopposed for two-year terms as city council members, and Charles R. Redwing is also unopposed for his one-year term.
Cite of Hideaway: Red Brown will be mayor; incumbent Bill Kashouty (Place 1) and Bernie Demers (Place 2) are unopposed.
City of Lindale: Bob Tardiff (Place 1) and Bryan Summerville (Place 3) are unopposed for three-year terms.
City of Tyler: Stuart Hene, current council member for District 1, filed for re-election; Dr. Shirley McKellar, current council member for District 3, filed for re-election, and Lloyd Nichols has filed for District 5, as Bob Westbrook is the current council member who will reach his term limit in May.
City of Troup: Dianne Layne (Place 1), Brandi Barton (Place 3), and Chip Richardson (Place 4) are all running unopposed.
City of Winona: Rachel Moreno is unopposed for mayor; Gary Fox is uncontested as alderman for one-year term; Several candidates for three alderman are as follows: Incumbent Craig Attaway; Incumbent Terry Cole; Jason Romine; Incumbent David Beck; Laney Barnes and Patricia Land.
Important dates to remember:
- April 6 - Last day to register to vote or make a change of address effective for May 6 election
- April 24 - First day to vote early in person
- April 25 - Last day to submit an application for a ballot by mail (received in office, not postmarked)
- May 2 - Last day to vote early in person
- May 6 - Election Day
- May 8 - Last day to receive ballots by mail postmarked no later than 7 p.m. on May 6.
Early voting locations:
- Chapel Hill Administration Building: 11134 CR 2249, Tyler, TX 75707
- Lindale Masonic Lodge: 200 W. Margaret Street, Lindale, TX 75771
- Main Location The HUB: 304 E. Ferguson Street, Tyler, TX 75702
- Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler, TX 75703
- St. Violet Baptist Church: 14129 FM 2767, Tyler, TX 75708
Dates and Hours
- Monday – Friday, April 24-28 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Monday-Tuesday, May 1-2 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Election Day
May 6 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Voting locations (as recently approved by Smith County Commissioners Court):
- Arp First Baptist Church
- Bullard Southern Baptist Church
- Cameron J Jarvis Library
- Chapel Hill Administrative Building
- Chapel Hill Fire Department
- Hideaway Member Services Building
- Lanes Chapel
- Lindale Masonic Lodge No. 848
- New Harmony Baptist Church
- Noonday Community Center
- Old Tyler Airport
- St. Violet Baptist Church
- Tyler Independent School District
- Victory Kay Gymnasium
- Whitehouse Methodist Church