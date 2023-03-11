March is International Women’s Month and what better way to commemorate than to help other women thrive?
That’s exactly what Mar Hernandez aims to do with her Business Women Workshop on March 30.
“Women are not appreciated enough,” Hernandez said. “A lot of women feel limited by obligations - or maybe they don’t feel as supported - and don’t get the chance to really find out who they are.”
Hernandez plans to provide tools and resources to help women meet their goals, whether they are interested in starting a business or not.
“The workshop isn’t aimed just for women who want to start their own business,” Hernandez said. “If you are thinking about it or maybe you want to find out more, or you just need some inspiration, you are welcome to come in.”
She plans on discussing how women can start a business and the best ways to market their business.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Hernandez said. “It’s not going to happen overnight but you best believe it’s all going to be worth it.”
Hernandez draws from her experience as a child, watching her mother struggle as a single mother after her father passed away.
“My mother had no idea about life insurance or any of that stuff,” she said.
Her father was in a coma for five years, largely due to negligence during a surgery, causing Hernandez’s mother to struggle with finances.
“I don’t want anyone else to go through what we did,” Hernandez said. “It was hard.”
Hernandez works in finances, helping people with insurance and building foundations for financial stability.
With a daughter of her own, Hernandez understands the motivation behind independence and being armed with knowledge and wisdom.
“I want my daughter to know it. I want her to never give up and know that she has my full support.”
Hernandez said her daughter is what drives her the most.
“She is my best motivation. She is the reason I get out of bed and take on the day,” Hernandez said.
For Hernandez, being a business woman isn’t just about tricks of the trade and simply getting things done, as she hopes women will realize it goes deeper.
“I believe that mental health needs to be focused more,” she said. “We are all these amazing goddesses, proud and beautiful beings and we should be celebrated more. But a lot of women struggle with it. They struggle seeing the beauty in themselves.”
At her workshop, Hernandez plans to put focus on women in history.
“It's amazing how much women have made an impact, and we need to celebrate that as well,” she said.
From the entrepreneurialism of Madam C.J. Walker to the pioneering of Susan B. Anthony to the innovativeness of Hedy Lamar, Hernandez wants to embrace them all.
“These are women who changed the world,” she said.
Hernandez’s workshop will take place on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at 208 W. 9th St. in Tyler. It is free to attend but required to register beforehand.
Feel free to reach out to Hernandez by email for any questions or inquiries: mhsvcs@gmail.com.