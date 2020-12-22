With the help of customer donations, 14 local Whataburgers raised over $16,000 for the East Texas Food Bank to assist with the growing food insecurity in the area.
The Whataburger locations, which are a part of the DKT Investments franchise, hosted a holiday campaign and canned food drive to benefit the food bank. During this campaign, customers purchased an ornament for a $1 that goes directly to the East Texas Food Bank.
And on the last day of the campaign, customers could bring three canned food items to get a free Whataburger. DKT's goal was to raise $7,000, but the drive ended up totaling $16,520 and 6,693 pounds of food donated.
“Because we are in the food industry, any time we know East Texans are struggling with hunger, it really gets to us," DKT Investments Director of Marketing Nicole Jones said. "We want to make sure every East Texan has access to the food they need this holiday season.”
According to the food bank, both the monetary and food donations will provide up to 136,417 meals for East Texans facing hunger.
Currently, one in five East Texans are facing hunger, including one in three children.
East Texas Food Bank Chief Development Officer Donna Spann said she and other food bank officials are grateful for the continued support from Whataburger.
“We are so grateful for the long-term support of Whataburger. The corporation and its customers have been so generous in supporting the East Texas Food Bank," Spann said. "We were facing a hunger crisis in East Texas before the pandemic hit and now the need is even greater; however, because of partners like Whataburger, we are able to fight hunger and feed hope throughout East Texas.”
The East Texas Food Bank serves 26 counties throughout the region, including Smith County, to fight against hunger and food insecurity.