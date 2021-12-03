Living Well Holistic Counseling and Wellness, a clinic in Tyler dedicated to giving a comprehensive approach to mental health, is hosting a donation drive to help the East Texas Crisis Center.
Kami Jackson, Living Well Holistic Counseling and Wellness co-owner, said the requested items include stuffed animals, blankets, lotions, journals, lip balm, hot teas and books.
People can make donations to the clinic, located at 16911 County Road 122 in Tyler, through Dec. 15. Those who make a donation are eligible for $25 off for a massage.
"We love the work that the crisis center does. We're doing a drive that will help the clients that come into the crisis center," Jackson said.
She added that a big part of what the clinic does is help those who have gone through trauma, such as what ETCC clients experience.
ETCC serves the counties of Smith, Henderson, Van Zandt, Wood and Rains.
The center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All services provided by the center are free and confidential.
The clinic offers nutrition, soul care, yoga, counseling and mindfulness services.
"We're working with people to heal mind, body and soul," she said.
People can reach Living Well at (903) 871-3450.