As temperatures continue to rise, closing in on record highs, local physician Dr. Madhuri Kasireddy is advising East Texans on heat safety and offering tips on how to stay safe during the hot summer months.

Texas heat wave has smashed some all-time records with no relief in site, according to The Weather Channel.

Kasireddy, of UT Health Tyler who is double board-certified in internal medicine and integrative medicine and advanced fellowship in functional medicine, said it is important for people to understand the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“A temperature above 100 degrees Fahrenheit may indicate heat exhaustion. The early warning signs of heat exhaustion are nausea, light-headedness, fatigue, muscle cramping and dizziness,” she said. “It is imperative to recognize the warning signs and act on them as soon as possible.”

At the first sign of heat exhaustion, Kasireddy said it is important to take the following steps to help get the temperature down and cool the body — move to an air-conditioned place, take a cold shower or using cold compresses, drink plenty of fluids, and remove tight or extra clothing layers.

Kasireddy said a temperature above 104 degrees is a sign of heat stroke which is a medical emergency.

“Unlike heat exhaustion, a heat stroke requires immediate medical attention. Someone experiencing heat stroke may have a headache, confusion, no sweating, rapid heart rate, nausea or vomiting and may lose consciousness,” she said. “If a heat stroke is suspected, it is vital to take the following steps — call 911 immediately, move the person to a cooler place, use cold compresses to get their temperature down, and do not give them fluids.”

Heat stroke is a condition that can happen when a person's body gets too hot. Most often, heat stroke happens when people exercise in very hot and humid weather without drinking enough fluids. But heat stroke can also happen in people who are not exercising.

It is especially likely to affect older people, people who have health problems, and young children and babies. These people need to be extra careful in hot conditions because heat stroke can lead to death if it is not treated quickly, according to Kasireddy.

“When people get too hot, they can also get ‘heat cramps’ and ‘heat exhaustion’. These conditions are not as serious as heat stroke, but they can lead to heat stroke if they aren't treated,” she said.

Untreated heat stroke can quickly damage the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, increasing risk of serious complications or death.

Operations supervisor for Smith County Danielle Groves told CBS19 the county has seen an increase in calls for heat exposure. She said if your body starts overheating, immediately find a cool place.

"If you are already in the house and you start feeling those symptoms highly recommend that you seek medical attention," Groves said.

Kasireddy said there are several measures people can take to stay safe during extreme heat and summer months including staying hydrated, using sunscreen, avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities when feasible, wearing sun protective gear such as hats and lightweight, light-colored clothing that is preferably cotton, and including more water-packed fresh foods such as fruits and vegetables into the daily diet.

Brandon Moore, emergency management coordinator for Smith County, told CBS19 there are resources in place for residents to escape the heat.

"Best practices ... staying cool, staying hydrated and also shelters that if you do lose power, you can go to and cool down," Moore said.

The best steps to take to prevent any heat illnesses is to take a lot of breaks, drink a lot of water, and implement electrolytes, he added.

According to the CBS19 weather team, temperatures were expected to get into the triple digits by Thursday with heat index values well above that, reaching close to or above 110. Friday's high is expected to be 99 with a low of 878; Saturday's high will reach 97 and the low is forecast around 77; and Sunday's forecast shows a high of 95 with a low of 78. For the Fourth of July holiday, early forecasts show isolated thunderstorms with a high of 93 and low of 75.

For more information on how to stay safe in the heat, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention heat stroke webpage.