“Each day is literally like waking up in a new body; it is very tiring every day. Some days it is difficult to walk, to talk, to see, to eat, just to be awake, or even a combination of a few of those things, and some days I am fine.”
Those are the words of Lacy Young, an East Texas woman who lives with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) — a chronic disease impacting the nervous system.
MS causes your immune system to attack the coating on your nerve fibers, brain matter, and spinal cord, making it very hard for the brain to communicate with the rest of the body.
Young, who is a data specialist for John Soules Foods and co-owner of event promotion company Dismantled Entertainment, said it took seeing several doctors to find answers.
“I first started having odd symptoms like brain fog, trouble with memory loss and word recall, the inability to regulate my emotions like my usual self, severe unexplainable fatigue, and finally numbness with painful tingling and weakness on one side of my body,” she said. “I saw three different doctors over the course of trying to get answers. One said I had ADHD, one said I was just overweight and had mono, one said I had sciatica issues; and the last one finally ordered me an MRI and gave me a neurologist referral at which time I was officially diagnosed with MS.”
Young said living with a chronic illness has not only affected her physically, but mentally as well and explained it can be difficult to live your day-to-day life with a disease no one else can see.
“I am going through major body grief; I am still in active mourning and still getting used to my new normal. It has been difficult and scary, especially since I've always been a very independent ‘Do it yourself’ person and learning to ask for help is no longer a one day task, it's here - it's now,” she said. “I am seeing a therapist who has been very helpful in making sure I'm feeling my feelings instead of just accomplishing tasks instead of processing.”
“Not all illnesses are visible or curable; the world is hard enough when you're whole and healthy, so I want to tell others to please try and treat others with the kindness and compassion you would like them to show you,” Young added.
Young said days like Chronic Disease Day, happening July 10, helps bring awareness and understanding to the impact living with a chronic illness can have on a friend, family member, or co-worker.
“Because not all illnesses are visible or mainstream, days like this help spread information about chronic illness a little further,” she said. “Each year a Facebook post, news article, or tweet gets information to a new person who might not know these things exist and it helps them be a little kinder to their fellow man or even sets them down a path for their own diagnosis.”
Dr. David Larsen, who practices family medicine at Christus Trinity Clinic – Christus Health describes chronic illness as a medical condition that persists for an extended period of time generally defined as at least longer than three months with some chronic illnesses lasting a lifetime.
Larsen said living with a chronic illness can be overwhelming; dealing with pain, fatigue, and even the hassle of frequent doctor visits.
“Living with a chronic illness means facing daily struggles that can disrupt routines and alter ones quality of life. Things like pain, fatigue, lifestyle adjustments, and other disabilities become a part of one's daily life,” he said. “People with chronic disease also often need constant management and frequent doctor's visits, which can be overwhelming and frustrating.”
Larsen went on to say it’s important for those close to someone living with a chronic illness to understand the illness takes a toll on all levels of the human experience.
“These daily tasks, reminders, and lifestyle changes can take a toll on a person's mental well-being and can lead to other chronic conditions like depression and anxiety,” he said. “Unfortunately, mental health concerns are frequently overlooked and can exacerbate the challenges associated with chronic illness.”
“Chronic illness is not merely a physical condition. It should be looked at as a multifaceted experience that affects individuals daily,” Larsen said. “To best manage chronic illness, we need to take a holistic approach that considers the body, mind, and spirit to promote a healthier and more fulfilling life.”
Larsen agreed days like Chronic Disease Day can help raise awareness and reduce stigma.
“Events like Chronic Disease Day can help raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with physical and mental health related to chronic illness,” he said. “By designating a specific day to focus on chronic illness, patients and healthcare providers can come together to share experiences, educate, and foster empathy, and encourage open conversations.”
Chronic Disease Day is a national awareness campaign that shares peoples’ stories and voices to advocate to lower the number of preventable illness, advance access to care for unpreventable conditions, and build healthier communities.
