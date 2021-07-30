With high temperatures and local heat advisory warnings, local veterinarians and shelters are advising to watch out for signs of heat exhaustion in pets and animals, especially when their four-legged friends live outside.
Weather for the week reveals Tyler may experience triple-digit temperatures. This threatens a risk to pets and could cause overheating, exhaustion, strokes or even death.
How to detect heat exhaustion in pets
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, dehydration, excessive drooling, fever, bright red, gray, purple or bluish gums, glazed eyes, lack of urine, rapid pulse, muscle tremors, lethargy or weakness, vomiting or diarrhea or dizziness.
Executive Director of Pets Fur People in Tyler Gayle Helms said while the shelter has not seen an increase in surrenders this summer or surrenders with heat exhaustion, people should always ensure they’re treating dogs and cats like family members.
She explained that for starters, dogs should not be chained outdoors.
“In my opinion, dogs and cats are supposed to be family members. You wouldn’t chain a family member outside,” she said.
According to the American Kennel Club, heatstroke can be seen in all breeds but it may be more likely in longhaired dogs, as well as short-nosed breeds.
The AKC also recommends not shaving dogs, depending on their coat type, as shaving could have an opposite effect and make the pet even hotter.
“Your dog’s coat actually acts as an insulator,” Dr. Jerry Klein, AKC chief veterinary officer, said. “Shaving that coat to reduce shedding or supposedly to keep the dog cool also eliminates that insulating layer of fur that makes the dog susceptible to heatstroke and can result in improper hair growth and the possibility of follicle damage. A dog’s fur coat protects him from sunburn and decreases his risk of developing skin cancer.”
For dogs that need to be outside, Helms said it’s not just the heat itself, but also the thick humidity that’s a problem in Smith County. She said to ensure pets do not reach the state of heat exhaustion, pets should always have clean, fresh water available to them and protection from the sun.
“An Igloo dog house may be protected from the sun, but there’s no air circulation and that’s really what these outside animals need is some kind of circulation of the air to help them cool off,” Helms said.
Helms said dogs not only sweat by panting, but through their feet. Walking on hot pavement could be dangerous for them. Helms recommended checking the pavement before allowing the pet to walk on it.
“People need to treat these dogs and these cats like they’re family members,” she said, emphasizing that old, young and sick dogs are all susceptible to the heat and humidity.
Another major point Helms recommends is to not exercise pets at peak heat hours.
“I saw somebody jogging yesterday at 5 o’clock in the afternoon. That’s really deadly, so the same thing goes for dogs when you’re walking them,” Helms said.
In case a pet has reached a state of heat exhaustion, Helms recommends cooling the pet down as soon as possible and getting them to a veterinarian.
Owners should not use cold water when pets have heat exhaustion. Instead, Helms said cool water is best. Apply or spray the water to the neck, head and chest, and let the animal drink small amounts of water.
A fan and cool air on the animal are also recommended.
The AKC also warns the most common cause of heat strokes in dogs is confinement in a closed automobile.
On an 80-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can reach 100 degrees in 10 minutes, and on a 90-degree day, it can reach 110 degrees in only 10 minutes, and 130 degrees in 30 minutes.
Local authorities have already responded to calls within the city of Tyler of dogs in unattended cars.
Helms said that at Pets Fur People, they do have an outdoor area for dogs, but they follow very specific guidelines to ensure they do not experience heat exhaustion.
One of the things dogs love, Helms said, is when volunteers at the shelter freeze water in containers and place the ice block in their water buckets.
They also have kid-sized pools of water for the dogs to jump in. The shelter also has big fans airing the animals, keeping the temperature below 85 degrees.
“It’s tough for the dogs to be in this kind of heat, especially with the humidity being so high,” Helms said. “Their welfare and their wellbeing are first and foremost to us.”