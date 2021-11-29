As Giving Tuesday approaches this week, East Texas nonprofits are looking forward to seeing others give back to the community.
Every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, people and organizations in the United States come together to help their communities by participating in the international day of giving.
Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank CEO, said he believes Giving Tuesday is, “an orchestrated effort that really gets our community aware of the need that a lot of our families have.”
Cindy Bell, director of development at the Tyler Salvation Army, said the day serves as a time to come together.
“I think (Giving Tuesday) is a great opportunity for people around the country to join in with others on that one particular day to kind of show their solidarity for people that are in need,” Bell said.
Bell said the Salvation Army strives to provide food, clothing, housing and more for those in need year around. She said its greatest fundraising time is during the holidays.
People who have signed up for programs such as the Angel Tree prove that there is need in the community during the holidays, she said. Those who sign up for things like this “may not be experiencing the joy of Christmas without the help of others,” Bell said.
Cullinane said by giving to the East Texas Food Bank and other nonprofits, community members can help their neighbors have things like nutritious meals and much more.
Sheryl Driggers, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Tyler executive director, said Hiway 80 believes helping others is what Christ instructs people to do.
Driggers said she often hears people say giving small things such as a case of water, tooth brushes, hygienic items and more might not make that much of an impact in someone's life, but she said this is not true.
“Every little thing can have a great impact on an individual who is really struggling or who is homeless,” Driggers said. “What seems like a minor thing to you could be life changing for them.”
A lot of people tend to think of giving financially when it comes to helping those in need, and, “If you can financially give, that's a great thing to do, but there's many other ways to give,” Driggers said.
Some other ways to give include donating new or gently used items and volunteering through local nonprofits or other organizations, she said.
Cullinane echoed that sentiment, expressing the importance of volunteering. He said when giving back to the community it is important for people to “never forget about the value of giving your time as well.”
This year Hiway 80 is participating in Giving Tuesday through social media promotions, Driggers said. You can follow them on Facebook @Hiway80RescueMission.
Bell and Cullinane said along with other nonprofit organizations, both the Tyler Salvation Army and the East Texas Food Bank will be part of the Tyler Gives online event hosted by United Way of Smith County.
This will be the second annual Tyler Gives online fundraiser to support local nonprofits. People can give to local nonprofits by visiting TylerGives.org .