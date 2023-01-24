The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County is offering a free experience for East Texas residents to better understand what living with dementia can be like.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia in older adults. It is a progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and is not a normal part of aging, according to the National Institute of Aging.
The simulation is called The Virtual Dementia Tour, an evidence-based exercise developed by P.K. Beville, a specialist in geriatrics and the founder of Second Wind Dreams. The tour has shown to give a true reflection of the experience of dementia, and to increase empathy in people who participate.
Marketing and education coordinator for the Alliance Rebecca Smith virtual experience allows caregivers to better understand the behaviors of someone suffering from dementia.
“Many times, caregivers or anyone who interacts with someone with dementia might think they are acting strangely, or become impatient with them,” Smith said. “After going through this experience, many of the common behaviors of someone with dementia will start to make sense.”
The whole experience takes less than 30 minutes. After garbing up with sensory inhibitors, participants are asked to complete a few simple tasks. These often prove difficult with the inhibitors.
“I was amazed at the feelings of confusion, frustration, and anxiety that this exercise was able to elicit in me when I did it as part of my on-boarding,” Smith said. “Some of my behaviors were exactly the same as some of the most common behaviors we see in people with dementia, and it made me realize that anyone would behave that way when their brain is impacted the way that it is with dementia symptoms.”
Alzheimer’s is just one of many types of dementia, Smith said.
“The purpose of our organization is to offer life-changing support to persons living with dementia and their caregivers; this simulation is really an eye-opening way for us to provide that support,” Smith said. “By helping people understand what dementia can be like, we can hopefully make the world a little kinder to those living with dementia.”
The Virtual Dementia Tour will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 1. Residents who are interested in better understanding what living with dementia is like can sign up for a 30-minute time slot at The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County events page.
The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County is a local, independent nonprofit that has been providing life-changing support to persons living with dementia and their caregivers since 1982. Their programs provide education, safety, respite and mental health resources to 1,200 families a year and the wider community.