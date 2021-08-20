Several Arrow Child and Family Ministries kids and families received much-needed backpacks filled with school supplies and other goodies during a supply drive held by a local motorcycle rider group.
Last week at the Discovery Science Place in downtown Tyler, Slums Riding Club passed out the school supplies that the members helped collect.
The children played in the museum's large cave, rock climbed, dug for fossils and pretended to grocery shop. They left with backpacks full of coupons for free haircuts, ice cream, and kids meals thanks to Whitehouse First Assembly Church.
"We are so thankful for everyone that helped make this possible. Thank you again to our generous partners," Kim Eylar-Sanchez, Arrow Child and Family Ministries recruitment and retention coordinator, said.
Brandon Freeman, Slums Riding Club president and founder, said his club often does toy runs for kids and events for school supplies in addition to promoting anti-bullying efforts and showing support for bullied kids.
"We gathered supplies within our club within the community and we gathered them all up and delivered them to Arrow. We showed up and handed out the backpacks to the kids," Freeman said. "It was the best thing ever to see the smiles, reactions of the kids. That’s what it’s about the kids. That’s the ultimate goal for the kids."
Freeman said the supply drive was to let the kids know they have family behind them. About eight to 10 families were able to come to Discovery Science Place, and 65 backpacks were filled with school supplies that Arrow needed.
"There was no kid left behind," he said. "They got everything they needed and that was our goal. Our goal will always be no kid left behind. We have many events coming up for these kids. We have teamed up with Arrow to help with any possible things they need for the kids."