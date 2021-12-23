Parents walked through the toy aisles Wednesday evening of Walmart in Tyler to pick out "Santa gifts," made possible by a local motorcycle club.
The club, Grave Diggers, sponsored 28 children this year, said member Bill Thompson.
The organization held a fundraiser in October that totaled $3,000 in cash to take parents Christmas shopping, Thompson said. The club also gathered a truck bed full of toys, which were donated to Bikers Against Bullies.
He added that parents were given $75 per child to shop, and members of Grave Diggers even chipped in to help more if the family was large.
All of the families assisted by the club live in the area, from Ben Wheeler to Tyler, Thompson said.
Knowing that the club is able to help so many is “touching”, he added.
Thompson said many would consider Grave Diggers an "outlaw club.” However, the club doesn't want that stigma.
"We want to help our community,” he said.
Growing up, Thompson said he was poor and often wished someone would do for him what Grave Diggers did for the families it helped.
“It just makes me feel so good to help these other people,” he said. “It’s just the best feeling in the world; it warms me.”
The Grave Diggers members plan to continue helping parents buy the kids “Santa gifts” every year, Thompson said.
“We want next year to be even better,” he said. “We’d like to sponsor 40 kids next year.”
Along with helping families this holiday season, after the first of the year, Grave Diggers members plan to make sack lunches and grill with the homeless every three months, Thompson said.
Members also will be hosting their annual chili cook off in March, he said. At last year's event, Grave Diggers raised a little more than $6,000 for the Ben Wheeler Fire Department.
“We’re just trying to help because some of us are blessed, and it's been a hard few years,” Thompson said. “This year is harder than the rest of them for some people.”