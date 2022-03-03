Volunteers from MercyWorks, a ministry of Youth With A Mission in Tyler, will travel to the Ukraine-Poland border later this week to launch relief outreaches to Ukrainian refugees.
According to the United Nations, more than 500,000 Ukrainians have fled since the Russian invasion of their nation began. Most have fled to Poland.
MercyWorks immediately raised and sent funds for two critical efforts, including orphans and direct relief assistance.
A group of 100 displaced orphans and their caregivers fled their orphanage and drove 19 hours to safety, and according to officials from MercyWorks, the organization is helping feed and house them.
MercyWorks is also sending truckloads of food into Ukraine for people who have left their homes but not their country. Food, shelter and personal hygiene items are being provided to refugees in neighboring Poland.
"We are coordinating our efforts with YWAM Ukraine and other YWAM centers in the region that are engaged in various ways," MercyWorks Director Debbie Lascelles said. "Many are receiving, feeding,and housing refugees. Funds raised by MercyWorks will support these emergency relief efforts.”
The first MercyWorks Ukrainian refugee team, led by staffer Glenn Price, will perform a critical needs assessment and organize logistics for additional East Texas teams to follow.
MercyWorks continues to raise funds for Ukrainian refugee relief and seeks short-term volunteers to serve the refugees in Poland.
To donate, visit mercyworks.org or send a check to MercyWorks, PO Box 3000, Garden Valley, TX 75771.
To receive volunteer information, call 903-509-5465 or email mercy@ywamtyler.org.
The mission of MercyWorks is to bring hope and lasting change to people afflicted by war, famine, extreme poverty and natural disaster.
"We serve the suffering while inviting them to an intimate relationship with Christ," the group said. "MercyWorks is a global ministry, emphasizing developing nations with little or no witness of the Good News. MercyWorks is one of the many ministries of Youth With A Mission in Tyler, Texas."
Learn more at www.ywamtyler.org.