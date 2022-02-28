A scholarship has been awarded to an East Texas nonprofit employee to attend the world’s largest fundraising conference this spring in Las Vegas.
Bailey Crawford, director of community engagement with the Literacy Council of Tyler, has been selected for the Chamberlain scholarship from the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).
Crawford will represent the East Texas chapter of AFP. One member in each affiliate is eligible for the scholarship to attend the International Conference on Fundraising.
“I’m so excited to have this amazing opportunity to represent AFP and bring back to my community the information I learn from this conference,” said Crawford.
Crawford graduated from Tyler Junior College with a degree in theatre, and then went on to The University of Texas at Tyler, earning her Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication in 2018.
The Association of Fundraising Professionals East Texas chapter (AFP ETX), currently has 57 members from nonprofits in Smith and surrounding counties. The Association provides a variety of training and support for non-profits and people involved in fundraising, setting ethical and professional standards for the field.
The East Texas chapter meets monthly and new members or guests of non-profits are also welcome.
To learn more visit https://afpglobal.org/chapters/afp-tx-east-texas-chapter or contact admin@afpetx.org