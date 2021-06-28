Three local leaders and UT Tyler's college of pharmacy were recently honored for outstanding efforts and collaboration to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Tyler Mayor Don Warren, former Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, and the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy as co-recipients for the 2021 W. T. “Doc” Ballard Award for Excellence in Public Health, the health district's highest accolade for service contributing significantly to enhancing public health.
Moran, Warren and Heines were recognized for their collaboration and hard work when the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Smith County on March 13, 2020. NET Health, the city of Tyler and Smith County established a Joint Emergency Operations Center under the leadership of Moran and Heines.
The EOC created a centralized command and control facility to coordinate Smith County’s emergency response during the pandemic. Over 80 people called in daily, telecommuted or drove to Tyler Fire Station 1 to discuss the pandemic.
“I am deeply appreciative of this honor, but know that it is really an honor for the whole community,” Moran said. “You never really know the character of any organization or a community until the unexpected moments come that test every fiber of our being. The pandemic did just that. And, the community — including the city and county as organizations — responded with such incredible character and resolve. I could not be more proud of Tyler and Smith County and the strong partnership that we have.”
Warren said he was in total shock about receiving the award, but he's honored and proud to receive the recognition.
"It truly is an honor to receive this award with Mayor Heines and Judge Moran and the Fisch school of pharmacy," Warren said. "It's good to come out on the other side, and get along with our lives and start over. I know everybody's ready."
Heines' term was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warren became a part of the EOC in November once he became mayor.
"I enjoyed working with them and of course, what we were working on was tremendous. What all is going on is crazy, and the vaccine came out and everything started to change," he said. "When we disbanded the EOC in May that was a big deal."
He said getting everything back in order was the number one priority and people have rallied as a resilient community.
The Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy was honored for working with NET Health to develop the region's first COVID-19 call center that became advanced pharmacy practice experience.
The college has continuously adapted to its efforts based on changing community needs, dedicating over 4,000 hours to COVID-19 relief efforts by using its relationship with community stakeholders, and showing a significant impact on the East Texas community’s public health and wellness.
Dr. Lane Brunner, founding dean of the Fisch College of Pharmacy, said the college is humbled to receive the award and when the pandemic started, the faculty and students ran toward the problem.
"As pharmacists, we are trained to provide the utmost care to people during their most stressful and uncertain times. Our faculty and students came together to assist NET Health in caring for our community," Brunner said. "At the beginning of the pandemic, our faculty and students helped develop, implement and staff the NET Health call center and later we helped administer vaccinations."
Students from the college also went to community pharmacies that were short-staffed because of the pandemic.
"This has been a true example of the community coming together to help the community," Brunner said. "We were blessed to serve with NET Health."
Ballard, a registered professional engineer for the Texas Department of Health and mentor to NET Health, was a leader in protecting the health of the public.
Judges for the selection of the annual “Doc” Ballard Award include two members from NET Health’s board of directors, NET Health CEO George Roberts, the NET Health Environmental Health Director Ginger Points, one representative from the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 4/5 North and one representative from the Smith County AgriLife Extension Office.