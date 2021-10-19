Halloween came early at Daniel Boone’s Grill and Tavern on Monday as dozens of Jeeps were “dressed up” for a Jeeper Treat event hosted by Jeep Girls Club and Jeep Club East Texas.
The spooky first-year event, sponsored by Patterson of Tyler and Daniel Boone’s Grill and Tavern, had attendees voting for their favorite scary Jeep while kids were able to trick-or-treat.
Jeep Girls Club founder Tonya Jones said she started the club as a way for women who love Jeeps to meet and make friendships.
“I started the Jeep Girls back in April 2021 for local Jeep girls to get together to make long lasting friendships that had a love for Jeeps,” said Jones. “We often work alongside Jeep Club East Texas to create fun events in the community.”
Jones said the event was created to get into the Halloween spirit and offer kids a safe event that parents could enjoy along with their children.
“We wanted to do a fun trick or treat event for the public to come out and join in on all the fun we are having and to give the kiddos a safe fun trick or treat event, the public can vote on their favorite scary Jeep and the top five will be getting trophies,” she said.
Jones added that the club plans to make this an annual event and has more events in the works.
“We are doing a fundraiser next month for a military event and we will be doing a toy drive for our local children for Christmas,” she said. “We plan on giving back to our community as much as possible.”
Dollie Voyles of Jeep Club East Texas said the clubs wanted to do something different that everyone could enjoy.
“We wanted to do something new, something people hadn’t seen before,” said Voyles. “And, this is a free event, so everyone is welcome and can come out and have fun.”
The event also included a raffle, door prizes ranging from $20 to $350, pumpkin giveaways and more.