A Tyler Brazilian jiu-jitsu school is offering a free class in October for National Bullying Prevention Month.
Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu & Self Defense is offering the class free, which will meet twice a week, to any resident who would like to participate.
According to the gym's website, Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a martial art that "uses the principles of angles and timing to win a non-violent submission of your opponent."
Gracie Barra black belt Dionathan Santos, who runs the gym and is known to his students and others as Professor Toxa, said the gym takes its stance against bullying seriously along with the instruction of its students.
“Gracie Barra is a family that campaigns against bullying,” Santos said. “This is an organization that uses the gentle art of jiu-jitsu to help bully-proof kids all over the world. Gracie Barra promotes self-esteem and discipline, which helps kids in all aspects of their lives. If we teach our kids how to defend when the need arises, we are showing them that they are not helpless. We are telling the kids that they can do something about it.”
About one in five high school students reported being bullied on school property and about 30% of female high school students experienced bullying at school or electronically in the last year, compared to about 19% of males, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The gym regularly hosts self-defense classes and places an emphasis on teaching children.
“Gracie Barra's objective is to contribute to overcoming the physical, mental and emotional challenges of the little ones through the transmission of values and concepts through jiu-jitsu,” Santos said. “On the mat, children experience discipline, confidence, control, teamwork, respect, self-esteem and put into practice Gracie Barra's anti-bullying program.”
He also said the martial art is a great tool for many of life’s challenges.
“When a child has a challenge and he overcomes it, it brings self-confidence. In learning jiu-jitsu, we create several challenges to be overcome, and when a child believes in himself from the minor problems to the biggest, he will exceed them,” he said.
Stephanie Gaete, of Mineola, said Gracie Barra Tyler has been a blessing for her family. After her son Luiz Faqundes, 10, starting taking classes, she said the benefits were so great that she signed up the rest of the family.
“The coaches here are amazing,” Gaete said. “A while back Luiz’s grades started dropping at school and one of his coaches took away a stripe from his belt. All he could talk about was getting his stripe back. It’s been really wonderful to see his confidence grow and see him become more responsible.”
Gaete also emphasized the importance of the relationships made at the gym.
“This place is like our family. It is great exercise and we are always learning, but the bonds being made are just as important, if not more important,” she said.
For more information, or to schedule a free class, call the gym at (903) 520-1112.