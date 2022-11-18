Editor's Note: If your business, church or organization is hosting a free Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, let us know at news@tylerpaper.com
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, some area businesses and organizations are stepping up to make sure meals are available to those in the community who otherwise might have to go without.
All are free and open to the public.
Community Thanksgiving meals:
• Suitcase for Life, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, 2000 W. Gentry Parkway, Tyler
• Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Green Acres Baptist Church, 110 Student Center 1505 Troup Hwy., Tyler. Meal will be served then worship will begin at 7 p.m. with the Celebrate Recovery band and special massage from Pastor John Roach.
• Hope on the Streets Thanksgiving, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 300 E. Valentine St., Tyler. The nonprofit outreach ministry group invites all to enjoy the free meal and a fun time of fellowship.
• Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, noon Tuesday, Nov. 22, West Erwin Benevolence Center, 215 S. Bonner Ave., Tyler
• Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, Men's Development Center, 3117 W. Marshall Ave., Longview and Women and Family Development Center, 3004 W. Marshall Ave.
• Bubba’s Fat Burger, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Exhibit Building on the Yamboree grounds, Gilmer
• Legacy Tables, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 900 W. Bow St., Suite 2, Tyler
• Circle M Crawfish, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 14449 Highway 155 S., Big Sandy
• The Salvation Army annual community meal, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 633 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
This is the fifth year James Brown, owner of Bubba’s Fat Burger in Gilmer, has provided free meals to the community.
Brown’s wife, Willie Brown, said the meals are possible because of a communitywide effort.
“It’s not just Bubba’s that is doing it,” she said. “It’s Bubba’s and sponsors.”
Brown said the idea for the free meals came about because he just wanted to give back to the community.
“I went around to all the businesses in Gilmer and I asked them for donations to help me do these meals and they did,” he said. “And each year, more people started giving and it just got bigger and bigger.”
Brown said 750 people benefited from the meals last year.
“So, we’re shooting for 2,000 or more this year,” he said. “It’s just from my heart. The Lord blessed me and I want to give back.”
During the first year, Brown said the meals were served at the restaurant.
“Now I’m having it at the Yamboree grounds because the first year I did it at the restaurant and it was so big … told me I could have it there,” he said.
Willie Brown said, “He really cares about those who might not be able to be with family on Thanksgiving or might not even have a Thanksgiving dinner.”