A local group invites the community to gather Friday to commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
The Favre Baldwin Unit 12 of the American Legion Auxiliary will hold a ceremony at 3 p.m. at the downtown Tyler square Friday afternoon.
POW/MIA Recognition Day is recognized across the country on the third Friday of every September. Its purpose is to remember America's prisoners of war, those who are still missing in action, and their families.
The Tyler-based auxiliary unit holds a service annually. In 2021, the group honored the Korean War Veterans Association Lee Roy Baty Chapter No. 286 and in 2020, the For Vet's Sake Foundation dog trainers. This year's presentation will honor the ROTC program at Tyler High School.
The American Legion was formed in Paris, France at the end of World War I in March 1919. The auxiliary was formed later that year in November.
"We will celebrate 103 years of community service this year," said Wanda Barber, spokesperson of Unit 12.
The local unit has fundraisers throughout the year to donate in various ways and honor namely veterans, their families, the community and youth.
Those who plan to attend Friday's ceremony are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and meet near the corner of Ferguson Street and South Broadway Avenue on the square.
For more information, contact Barber at 903-617-4006.