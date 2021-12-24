Children rode in circles Friday at the downtown Tyler square after picking out a new bike for Christmas.
The Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation had handed out more than 40 bikes, said Daryl Davis, founder of the foundation.
This was the third Christmas the foundation has given away bikes, he added.
Davis said when he first began thinking about what to give children at Christmas, he thought of how happy he was when he received a bike as a child.
“There's nothing like the joy of a child receiving a bike, and it gives them something to do,” he said.
Ayden Ray, 7, who received a bike Friday, said he was grateful and excited to ride it.
“I’m gonna ride my bike around for 10 hours after this,” he said, “I like everything about it.”
Cierra Evans, Ayden’s mom, said her son was elated and gave everyone a hug after picking out his bike. She added that being able to see all of the other kids and play is special, especially because last Christmas was different because of the pandemic.
Helping the community is important, and this foundation is doing just that, she said.
The goal of giving back to youth in the area is to help build their self esteem, Davis said. Some children don't have as much as others, and the Daryl L. Davis foundation wants to “help equal the playing field,” he said.
“We want kids to know that someone out there does love them,” Davis said. “If you have a problem, you have someone you can turn to.”
Christmas is the only time the Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation passes out bikes, but if a child is in need of a bike or anything else, the foundation will help in any way possible, Davis said.
“If they come to our ministry or organization, whatever they need we’ll do our best to try and get it for them,” he said. “We don’t want to turn any child down.”