A local fitness organization will host a community workout in Tyler to raise money for the family of fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos.
Bustos, 29, was killed less than a week ago when a drunk driver struck him with a vehicle as he worked a traffic stop, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
The one-hour workout will be Saturday, Aug. 20 at South Spring Baptist Church at 8 a.m.
The event is organized by Barbie Stone Brown, a personal trainer and franchise owner for Camp Gladiator’s Tyler location.
Stone said she has known Bustos’ wife for many years as she is part of Camp Gladiator’s local workouts.
Camp Gladiator, which sees people gather at different locations to work out alongside their trainers, hosts a Super Saturday workout every five weeks.
Super Saturdays occur after a five-week camp cycle ends. These workouts intend to be community workouts to benefit charity events and nonprofit organizations.
Camp Gladiator has previously supported organizations like Meals on Wheels, the humane society and families going through difficult times.
Stone said the next Super Saturday workout will be dedicated to honor Bustos' life and service, but at the same time to raise funds for his family.
Bustos leaves behind his wife, Gloria, and three children ages 4, 5 and 8.
“We pride ourselves on community, we are more than just a workout group so when there’s a way that we can lift one another, we do it,” Stone said. “Deputy Bustos was not one of our campers, but he was one of our own so we’ll honor him regardless.”
The workout session will also have sales trucks from Kona Ice and Tom’s Coffee, which will donate all proceeds to Bustos' family.
Both trucks often are present at other events organized by Camp Gladiator.
“We reached out to them because they are always willing to donate to whatever cause we’re trying to support,” Stone said. “When we contacted them, they were more than happy to offer up basically all the proceeds from whatever amount they make that day for the family.”
Stone said she was shocked when she found out about the tragedy of Bustos' death.
“I was just heartbroken for Gloria and her children because she is such a devoted wife who has always been proud of her husband,” she said. “I know she’s got a lot of support around her but it’s tough to think she will have to go through life without the love of her life.”
The deputy, who had recently joined the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, was working a traffic stop Friday in what would have been his last night working with a field training officer.
About 25 minutes after the initial traffic stop, Smith said an alleged intoxicated driver hit Bustos with his vehicle, traveling at a “very moderate to fast speed” on State Highway 155.
Bustos died hours later in the intensive care unit surrounded by his family and deputies.
Stone said law enforcement officers are invited to go and work out in memory of deputy Bustos. They are also welcomed to say a few words in memory of Bustos.
Gift cards and donations will be collected for deputy Bustos’s wife and children at the event.
Local residents unable to attend the workout can also support the family via donations made through Venmo to the account @ETX903 or contacting Stone via Facebook.